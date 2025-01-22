Thailand to Showcase Medical and Wellness Excellence at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan

BANGKOK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand is set to make a grand debut at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, highlighting the country’s commitment to becoming one of the global leaders in medical and wellness services. In line with the Expo’s theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” Thailand will demonstrate how its unique blend of traditional practices and advanced medical services fosters the greatest happiness and well-being for all.

Promoting Thailand as a Preferred Global Medical Hub

According to Thailand’s Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin, the World Expo provides an exceptional opportunity for nations to connect and showcase innovations that shape a better future.

“We are excited to take part in this global event, where Thailand will share its unmatched expertise in both traditional Thai medicine and modern healthcare,” Minister Somsak stated. “Thailand’s policies are focused on transforming the country into an international medical hub, and our participation in Expo 2025 in Osaka will highlight our strengths in these areas.”

Thailand’s Medical and Wellness Excellence

The Thai Pavilion at Expo 2025 will feature five key areas of excellence that set Thailand apart as a leader in healthcare:

Traditional Thai Healthcare: Emphasizing the harmony between humans and nature, traditional Thai medicine has been practiced for centuries and remains integral to the country’s identity. Thai Herbs and Culinary Health: Thailand’s rich culinary traditions, such as the world-famous Tom Yum Goong , incorporate the healing power of Thai herbs, showcasing their health benefits. Thai Herbal Medicine: Visitors will learn about unique herbal products such as aroma inhalers and therapeutic massage oils, commonly used to promote health and well-being. Thai Massage: Recognized as a UNESCO cultural heritage, Thai massage is world-renowned for its healing properties, combining therapeutic techniques with relaxation. Modern Medical Excellence: Thailand is a recognized leader in modern healthcare, with 62 medical organizations accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), ranking the country 4th globally and No. 1 in Southeast Asia .

A Thriving Medical Tourism Industry

Thailand’s healthcare services and exceptional hospitality have helped the country rank among the world’s top five medical tourism destinations. The industry is valued at one trillion baht and is expected to reach 2.2 trillion baht (64.02 billion USD) by 2034, contributing significantly to the country’s economic growth.

The Thai Experience at Expo 2025

“Thailand’s appeal as a medical and wellness hub is not only due to our advanced healthcare system but also our warm hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and stunning natural beauty,” Minister Somsak continued. “At Expo 2025, visitors will have the opportunity to experience these elements firsthand, and we hope to inspire them to explore more about Thai medicine and visit Thailand to discover these healing practices in person.”

A Global Gathering in Osaka

Expo 2025 will be held in Osaka, Japan, from April 13 to October 13, 2025, and is expected to attract 28 million visitors from around the world. Thailand’s participation will be a key opportunity to share its medical and wellness excellence on the global stage.

For more information, please contact

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health

Email: thaipavilion.official@gmail.com

FACEBOOK: Thailandpavilionworldexpo2025

SOURCE Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health