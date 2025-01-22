Mine Vision Systems Expands Global Distribution Channels with New Reseller Partnership

Mine Vision Systems is partnering with Ramjack to expand its global reach to several essential international mining markets. This partnership assures that users of the FaceCapture Mapping System in new markets benefit from the same deep level of service and support offered by Mine Vision Systems in its existing markets.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today Mine Vision Systems (MVS) announced a new strategic partnership with Ramjack, a premier mining industry system integrator headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Ramjack has established operations and an extensive support network in multiple globally significant mining regions. The partnership will immediately extend MVS’s presence to multiple new regions that are crucial sources for the global supply of critical minerals and precious metals.

“Ramjack has established itself as a premier mining technology solution provider that develops and implements digital workflows to improve efficiency and optimize production in mining,” said Josh Martin, CRO of MVS. “They have deep and established experience in delivering measurable outcomes as the mining industry continues to migrate to the fully digital mine.”

Known for their deep experience in implementing digital mining solutions that focus on complete workflows and processes, Ramjack is an ideal partner to extend MVS’s solutions to a broader global audience.

“We see a tremendous opportunity to introduce MVS and the FaceCapture Mapping System to several markets globally,” said Mike Jackson, CEO of Ramjack. “With FaceCapture, MVS has a solution that fits seamlessly into existing mining workflows and delivers insights the industry is craving. We have already begun working closely with many of our customers to introduce MVS to our market.”

For more information about the new reseller partnership and how it benefits mining operations, please contact Josh Green at josh.green@minevisionsystems.com.

ABOUT MINE VISION SYSTEMS

Founded in 2015, MVS focuses on bringing vision-related technology and software algorithms to the resources mining industry. As pioneers in the underground 3D mapping space, we work worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, production, and automation in mining through unmatched data collection, insights and workflow.

ABOUT Ramjack

Ramjack is a specialized system integrator dedicated to helping mine operations realize the true value of their operational technologies. With a vast range of solutions and their unique, specialized services, including long-standing partnerships with the best mining technology manufacturers from across the globe, Ramjack supports the mining industry to monitor, manage and optimize anything that matters to a mine in real-time. For more info: www.ramjacktech.com

