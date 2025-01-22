AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Abracon Unveils Multiple Lines of Innovative MEMs Oscillators to Electronics Market

PRNewswire January 23, 2025

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Abracon, a leading provider of Timing, Power, and RF solutions, has unveiled a broad line of MEMs oscillators, covering over 50 product series and comprising more than 1,700 individual part numbers to help meet the evolving needs of engineers and the demands of today’s electronics-based industries.

Abracon Logo 2023

In the wake of the global supply chain challenges the industry experienced over the past several years, Abracon’s ability to meet lead times and deliver MEMs oscillators was also impacted. In response to these challenges, the company has expanded production capacity, introduced U.S. and international supply chain redundancies, and reduced lead times with expedited services. Additionally, by increasing on-hand inventory levels to prioritize high-demand SKUs, Abracon can now ensure quicker serviceability. These strategic initiatives enable Abracon to more effectively meet customer needs and maintain its position as a trusted industry partner.

Abracon now offers four key types of MEMs oscillators including Low Power, Tight Stability, Differential, and Dual Output oscillators. Low Power oscillators emphasize power efficiency, making them ideal for battery-operated devices. Tight Stability oscillators promote exceptional frequency stability, ensuring precise operation even in challenging environments. Differential MEMs oscillators deliver low jitter performance suitable for high-speed data transfer and networking applications. Dual Output MEMs oscillators support programmable frequencies, enabling rapid prototyping and flexible design integration.

In addition to Abracon’s base series, a new MEMs family has emerged, bridging the gap between ultra-low power and tight stability. Abracon’s AMMLP family of oscillators feature common voltage supply compatibility, low rms phase jitter, and tight frequency stability across wide temperature ranges. This release compliments the broader offering of MEMs oscillators.

“With the launch of these new families of Abracon MEMs oscillators coupled with added operational improvements, Abracon reinforces its dedication to MEMs technologies,” explains Matthew DeLeon, Director of Product Management. “New operational enhancements have been introduced to increase serviceability and strengthen supply chain resilience, ensuring we meet our customers’ short-term and long-term needs.”

For more information about Abracon’s full line of MEMs oscillators, visit Abracon’s website here.

About Abracon, LLC | Innovation For Tomorrow’s Designs

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers’ time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

 

SOURCE Abracon

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.