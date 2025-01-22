AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

CP AXTRA Partners with Tencent Cloud: Catalysing a Digital Transformation in Retail

PRNewswire January 22, 2025

Newly signed agreement encompasses IaaS and artificial intelligence solutions to enhance customer experience, competitive edge and operational capabilities

BANGKOK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud and CP AXTRA unveiled a strategic collaboration with the goal of accelerating digital transformation in retail. Leveraging Tencent Cloud’s cutting-edge cloud-based infrastructure and AI-driven solutions in bolstering digital capabilities, CP AXTRA aims to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, as well as improve its business outcomes.

CP AXTRA, is an operator of Asia’s leading B2B and B2C retailers, Makro and Lotus’s, based in Thailand, with operation across 10 countries. Over 30 years of wholesale and retail experience, CP AXTRA is a trusted partner for customers, offering a comprehensive range of products and services. Today, it manages over 2,600 offline stores in Thailand and Asia, with strong online presence.

To enhance its service offerings, CP AXTRA has entered a strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, aiming to accelerate digital transformation and adopt AI technologies across the company. This collaboration leverages Tencent Cloud’s profound expertise in industry-specific solutions, coupled with comprehensive support from its team of industry experts to drive CP AXTRA’s digital journey.

To formalize the partnership, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ceremony was held in Bangkok, attended by high-level representatives from Tencent Cloud International and CP AXTRA. The MoU was signed by Mr. Jimmy Chen, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International and Managing Director of Southeast Asia, and Mr. Tarin Thaniyavarn, Group Chief Technology & Data Officers and Group Chief E-Commerce Officer, CP AXTRA Public Company Limited. The ceremony was also witnessed by Mr. Zhang Yun Ming, Deputy Minister from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology China, and Mr. Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand.

The partnership encompasses Tencent Cloud’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and artificial intelligence solutions to enhance CP AXTRA’s efficiency across various business aspects, including assortment range optimization, demand forecasting, pricing and promotions analysis, with the aim to elevate customer experience.

Looking ahead, CP AXTRA and Tencent Cloud are also exploring opportunities to leverage AI solutions and machine learning tools for sales forecasting and warehouse management.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “Tencent Cloud is pleased to further solidify our presence in the retail sector by adding CP AXTRA, another major top-tier retailer, to our portfolio. We look forward to helping CP AXTRA boost its digitalization and AI efforts through our highly reliable and high-quality solutions, products and services with the goal of bolstering the retail leader’s business outcomes.”

Tarin Thaniyavarn, Group Chief Technology & Data Officers and Group Chief E-Commerce Officer, CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, said, “CP AXTRA is glad to be partnering with Tencent Cloud, benefiting from its cutting-edge IaaS and AI solutions. This partnership underscores our commitment to using top-tier technology to enhance our customer experience, competitive edge and operational capabilities, reinforcing our retail leadership in the region.”

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

About CP AXTRA

CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, is an operator of Asia’s leading wholesaler and retailer, Makro and Lotus’s. The Company is based in Thailand, with operation across 10 countries. CP AXTRA is committed to fulfilling people’s lives with good health, love, joy, and well-being, by providing solutions and meeting customers’ daily needs with technology, innovation, and operational excellence.

With over 30 years of retail experience, CP AXTRA is a trusted partner for both B2B and B2C customers, offering a comprehensive range of products and services. Today, it manages over 2,600 offline stores in Thailand and Asia, with strong online presence.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cp-axtra-partners-with-tencent-cloud-catalysing-a-digital-transformation-in-retail-302357071.html

SOURCE Tencent Cloud

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

