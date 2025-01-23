AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
TiltPlay Launches as a Gaming Platform on the Soneium Ecosystem

PRNewswire January 23, 2025

“The Game is On”

TAIPEI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TiltPlay, a gaming platform offering fast-paced and engaging casual games, is proud to announce its official launch on the Soneium ecosystem. This launch positions TiltPlay as dynamic, skill-focused gaming experience to the Web3 space.

TiltPlay combines accessible gameplay with innovative technology to deliver a seamless experience across platforms, including Telegram mini-apps and web browsers. The platform’s unique approach introduces:

  • Exciting Game Variety: A growing library of casual games designed to challenge and entertain.
  • Skill-Based Progression: Players are rewarded for their mastery and expertise, ensuring a fair and fun competitive environment.
  • Web3 Integration: Built on Soneium, providing a decentralized and secure gaming experience.

“With TiltPlay, we’re redefining mini-games by putting fun and skill at the forefront,” said Jeffrey Huang, Product Director at TiltPlay. “Our collaboration with the Soneium ecosystem allows us to deliver a platform that’s accessible, enjoyable, and innovative for all players.”

TiltPlay is now live, inviting gamers worldwide to dive into its features, test their skills, and connect with a vibrant community.

For more information about TiltPlay, visit TiltPlay.gg.

 

 

