AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Be My Guest: The Peak Episode

PRNewswire January 22, 2025

GUIYANG, China, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Guizhou, located in the heart of southwestern China, features a landscape shaped by a mix of plateaus, mountains, hills, and basins. Known as “a Heaven of Myriad Mountains”, Guizhou boasts karst peaks, highland lakes, deep gorges, waterfalls, sinkholes, and crevices, making it an ideal destination for mountain tourism and outdoor adventures. 

The short video series “Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou“, produced by Guizhou Satellite TV and the International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, features international photographers exploring the vibrant and diverse Guizhou. Through their cameras, the series captures their authentic experiences and the rich culture of Guizhou.

In this episode, Ivan Mendelevich, a professional photographer and motorcycle enthusiast from Argentina, accepts an invitation from his friend Wang Menghan to embark on a thrilling “peak-chasing” journey across Guizhou. 

Their adventure begins at the Wanfenglin Scenic Area in Xingyi, where they weave through the karst peaks on motorcycles, feeling the wind roaring in their ears. Over 300 years ago, Xu Xiake, a renowned explorer and travel log writer of the Ming dynasty, praised Wanfenglin, saying, “Peaks abound across the world, but only here do they form a forest.” Today, Ivan takes to the skies on a paraglider, embracing the open air and marveling from above at the unique landscape of Wanfenglin, or Forest of Ten Thousand Peaks. 

Next, Ivan and Wang visit the Xingyi Guizhou Dragon Fossil In-Situ Protection Museum to explore fossils of the Guizhou Ichthyosaur, ancient marine reptiles from over 200 million years ago. They learn about the region’s geological history from the museum guide.

Their journey concludes at Mount Fanjing, where Ivan captures breathtaking views of a starlit sky and the soft light of dawn with his camera. At the Mount Fanjing Wildlife Rescue Center, he encounters the Guizhou golden monkey, a rare and endangered species listed as China’s national first-class protected wild animal and often called the “special, and only child of the Earth,” hidden deep within the mountain’s pristine forests.

Guizhou has truly amazed me! Next time, I will come back together with my family and friends to discover more landscapes of the region,” Ivan says. This exhilarating and adventurous journey gave him a glimpse of Guizhou’s distinctive charm, leaving him eager to return for his next exploration.

https://youtu.be/Xk-rCuYy7d8

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/be-my-guest-the-peak-episode-302357192.html

SOURCE Guizhou Satellite TV; International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.