AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

JA Solar Delivers 1GW n-Type PV Modules for Ulan Buh Desert Renewable Energy Pilot Project

PRNewswire January 22, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar, a global leader in the PV industry, recently announced the completion of delivery for 1GW of high-performance n-type PV modules to the 1GW PV project at the Ulan Buh Desert Northeast New Energy Base initiative in China.

The Ulan Buh Desert Northeast New Energy Base is designed to become a major wind and solar power hub with a planned capacity of 12GW. The successful execution of this pilot project, powered by 1GW of JA Solar’s cutting-edge n-type modules, demonstrates the company’s ability to support large-scale renewable energy efforts. It also reflects the market’s recognition of JA Solar’s advanced technology and its role as a reliable supplier, ensuring the timely provision of critical energy solutions.

From the first shipment to the project in early 2024 to completion in just 180 days, JA Solar displayed exceptional flexibility in meeting customer requirements. With monthly peak deliveries exceeding 400MW, the company’s dedication to on-time delivery was evident throughout the entire process. At the busiest stage, more than 80 truckloads were dispatched daily, helping maintain consistent and efficient transportation logistics.

JA Solar’s involvement in this high-profile project highlights its leadership in the PV industry and its capability to handle complex, large-scale initiatives. The pilot’s importance extends beyond its own scope; it serves as a critical milestone in the broader Ulan Buh Desert New Energy Base.

Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar, said, “JA Solar’s involvement in this significant project underscores the company’s operational strengths, extensive experience in large-scale initiatives, and steadfast commitment to advancing sustainable development. JA Solar is dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions globally and accelerating the shift to a low-carbon economy. By providing high-quality PV modules for this project, JA Solar reinforces its role as a dependable partner in global carbon neutrality efforts, while continuing to support the growth of renewable energy infrastructure for a greener and more sustainable future.”

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to know more about JA Solar.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.