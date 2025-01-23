Akkodis Acquires Raland Compliance Partners and Expands Life Sciences Consulting Capabilities

The acquisition will further strengthen the global Smart Industry leader’s footprint in the Life Sciences industry, enabling it to provide clients with enhanced services offerings.

ZURICH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Akkodis, a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader, today announced that it has acquired US-based Raland Compliance Partners, LLC (Raland), a specialist provider of quality and regulatory compliance services to the Life Sciences industry. This expansion will enable Akkodis to deliver even more value to its clients in this key industry.

Raland was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices and resources strategically placed across the country to serve its clients. Over the past 23 years, the company has become a well-regarded provider of services to pharma, biotech and medical device verticals with a high standard of performance and an international client portfolio. This acquisition will expand the organization’s consulting services footprint and expertise in the Life Sciences & Healthcare industry in the US and around the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome Raland’s talented team to the Akkodis family,” said Mike Small, US Country President, The Adecco Group & President, Akkodis NA. “The company’s proven expertise and leadership in the Life Sciences sector perfectly complement our vision of driving innovation and transformation in this critical industry. This acquisition is a significant step forward in expanding the breadth and depth of our consulting services and solidifying our ability to deliver exceptional value to clients worldwide.”

Kevin McLeod, Head of Engineering at Akkodis/Entegee added, “Having worked alongside Raland in various capacities over many years, my team has seen firsthand their outstanding reputation and deep knowledge in medical consulting services. This acquisition opens exciting opportunities for collaboration within our Life Sciences segment and across the broader Akkodis portfolio.”

Tom Rynkiewicz, Vice President, Life Sciences Regulatory and Quality Assurance, Raland, commented, “We are honored to join the Akkodis family, marking a pivotal moment for our company. I am immensely proud of our talented team of experts who have consistently delivered excellence in quality and regulatory compliance services, establishing a strong presence within the Life Sciences sector.” He continued, “This acquisition positions Raland to continue to provide our uncompromised level of service to existing customers and to deliver greater innovation, scalability, and impact across a broader spectrum of client needs.”

The transaction closed earlier this month.

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader. We enable clients to advance in their digital transformation with Consulting, Solutions, Talent, and Academy services. Headquartered in Switzerland and part of the Adecco Group, Akkodis is a trusted tech partner to the world’s industries. We co-create and pioneer solutions that help to solve major challenges, from accelerating the clean energy transition and green mobility, to improving user and patient centricity. Empowered by a culture of inclusion and diversity, our 50,000 tech experts across 30 countries combine best-in-class technologies and cross industry knowledge to drive purposeful innovation for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are passionate about Engineering a Smarter Future Together. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world’s leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units – Adecco, Akkodis and LHH – across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

