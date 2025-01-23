AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Akkodis Acquires Raland Compliance Partners and Expands Life Sciences Consulting Capabilities

PRNewswire January 23, 2025

The acquisition will further strengthen the global Smart Industry leader’s footprint in the Life Sciences industry, enabling it to provide clients with enhanced services offerings.

ZURICH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Akkodis, a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader, today announced that it has acquired US-based Raland Compliance Partners, LLC (Raland), a specialist provider of quality and regulatory compliance services to the Life Sciences industry. This expansion will enable Akkodis to deliver even more value to its clients in this key industry.

Akkodis Acquires Raland Compliance Partners and Expands Life Sciences Consulting Capabilities

Raland was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices and resources strategically placed across the country to serve its clients. Over the past 23 years, the company has become a well-regarded provider of services to pharma, biotech and medical device verticals with a high standard of performance and an international client portfolio. This acquisition will expand the organization’s consulting services footprint and expertise in the Life Sciences & Healthcare industry in the US and around the world. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Raland’s talented team to the Akkodis family,” said Mike Small, US Country President, The Adecco Group & President, Akkodis NA. “The company’s proven expertise and leadership in the Life Sciences sector perfectly complement our vision of driving innovation and transformation in this critical industry. This acquisition is a significant step forward in expanding the breadth and depth of our consulting services and solidifying our ability to deliver exceptional value to clients worldwide.”

Kevin McLeod, Head of Engineering at Akkodis/Entegee added, “Having worked alongside Raland in various capacities over many years, my team has seen firsthand their outstanding reputation and deep knowledge in medical consulting services. This acquisition opens exciting opportunities for collaboration within our Life Sciences segment and across the broader Akkodis portfolio.”

Tom Rynkiewicz, Vice President, Life Sciences Regulatory and Quality Assurance, Raland, commented, “We are honored to join the Akkodis family, marking a pivotal moment for our company. I am immensely proud of our talented team of experts who have consistently delivered excellence in quality and regulatory compliance services, establishing a strong presence within the Life Sciences sector.” He continued, “This acquisition positions Raland to continue to provide our uncompromised level of service to existing customers and to deliver greater innovation, scalability, and impact across a broader spectrum of client needs.”

The transaction closed earlier this month.

Media contacts

Anne Friedrich
SVP, Global Head of Communications, Akkodis
E. anne.friedrich@akkodis.com

Lisa Bushka
VP, External Communications, Akkodis
E. lisa.bushka@adeccogroup.com

About Akkodis 

Akkodis is a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader. We enable clients to advance in their digital transformation with Consulting, Solutions, Talent, and Academy services. Headquartered in Switzerland and part of the Adecco Group, Akkodis is a trusted tech partner to the world’s industries. We co-create and pioneer solutions that help to solve major challenges, from accelerating the clean energy transition and green mobility, to improving user and patient centricity. Empowered by a culture of inclusion and diversity, our 50,000 tech experts across 30 countries combine best-in-class technologies and cross industry knowledge to drive purposeful innovation for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are passionate about Engineering a Smarter Future Together. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X 

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world’s leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units – Adecco, Akkodis and LHH – across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

SOURCE Akkodis

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.