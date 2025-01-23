AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vantage Wins “Best in Class” Award for Copy Trading for Fifth Consecutive Year

PRNewswire January 23, 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets is proud to announce its recognition in ForexBrokers.com’s 2025 Annual Awards, where it earned the prestigious “Best in Class” distinction for Copy Trading for the fifth consecutive year. This achievement reaffirms Vantage’s position as a leader in delivering exceptional copy trading solutions to its community of traders.

ForexBrokers.com, a trusted industry authority for evaluating trading platforms, awarded Vantage an impressive 4 out of 5 stars overall rating, reflecting its commitment to excellence across multiple categories:

  • Commissions & Fees: 4.5/5
  • Mobile Trading Apps: 4/5
  • Platforms & Tools: 4/5
  • Research: 4/5
  • Education: 4/5
  • Trust Score: 90

The recognition highlights Vantage’s dedication to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools, competitive pricing, and robust educational resources. Its high ratings in critical categories demonstrate the platform’s commitment to offering an intuitive, transparent, and efficient trading environment.

Vantage’s award-winning copy trading platform continues to stand out by enabling users to replicate the strategies of experienced traders seamlessly. The platform is designed to make trading more accessible, providing tools that cater to traders of all levels.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, expressed his pride in the achievement:
“Being recognized as ‘Best in Class’ for Copy Trading by ForexBrokers.com for the fifth consecutive year is a significant milestone for Vantage. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our team in delivering a platform that combines innovation with simplicity, making trading more accessible and effective for all our clients.”

With a Trust Score of 90, Vantage continues to demonstrate its reliability and dedication to fostering a secure and client-focused trading environment. The recognition from ForexBrokers.com serves as a testament to Vantage’s unwavering commitment to setting industry benchmarks in quality and service.

For more information about Vantage’s award-winning services, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vantage-wins-best-in-class-award-for-copy-trading-for-fifth-consecutive-year-302358116.html

SOURCE Vantage

