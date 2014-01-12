Changsha Positions Itself as a Global Destination this Lunar New Year with Trip.com Group

SHANGHAI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Changsha, the vibrant capital of Hunan Province, is becoming a must-visit destination for global travellers, thanks to its rich history, cultural diversity, and modern allure. This Lunar New Year, the city celebrated its growing global appeal through the “Taste of Chinese New Year, Joyful Changsha Flavour” event, held from January 12-14.

This special initiative, co-organised by the Changsha Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio, and Television in partnership with Trip.com Group, welcomed 11 groups of international travellers from 12 countries and regions, including the UK, South Korea, Japan, Spain, Australia, and Canada.

Showcasing Changsha’s Cultural and Scenic Offerings

The event highlighted Changsha’s diverse cultural and tourism assets. Guests were introduced to the city’s heritage at the Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum, which blends traditional craftsmanship with modern technology. The experience continued at Tongguan Kiln National Style Park, featuring captivating cultural performances such as “iron flower” and “fire pot,” showcasing the city’s unique traditions.

Travellers also visited Juzizhou (Orange Isle), an iconic site renowned for its scenic beauty. Culinary experiences were central to the program, with visitors sampling authentic Hunan cuisine at the Huogongdian (Fire Palace) on Pozi Street. Signature dishes such as tangyuan (glutinous rice balls) provided a cultural and gastronomic connection to the festive spirit.

Changsha’s Transformation into a Global City

The city’s modernisation and enhanced infrastructure left a strong impression on visitors. Travelers noted improvements in public facilities, high-speed rail efficiency, and a youthful vibrancy that reflects Changsha’s growing appeal as an international destination. Returning visitors highlighted its evolving global relevance, with one traveller describing the city as “more fashionable and international” compared to prior visits.

Driving Growth in Global Tourism

According to Trip.com data, inbound tourism to China during the Spring Festival period surged by 203% year-on-year, with Hunan Province achieving a 61% increase and Changsha reporting a significant 98% growth in bookings. This reflects the city’s expanding global appeal, supported by strategic initiatives to enhance its tourism offerings and international outreach.

As Changsha continues to innovate and expand its global footprint, its collaboration with Trip.com Group and commitment to enhancing its tourism ecosystem position it as a rising star in the global travel market, offering an exceptional blend of history, culture, and modernity to international travellers.

