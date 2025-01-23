AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philippines-China Cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative

PRNewswire January 23, 2025

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Hunan Today:  

Since China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative, the Philippines has received substantial assistance from China in transportation, infrastructure, energy, healthcare and other fields. The Binondo-Intramuros Bridge, the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, the Chico River Pump Irrigation Project and other projects that have sprung up like mushrooms all bear witness to the friendship between the Philippines and China shining like a pearl. History and practice have proved that “a close neighbor is better than a distant relative”. With the help of China, a friendly neighbor, the Philippines can truly move towards prosperity and strength.

The Philippines has received strong assistance from China

Binondo-Intramuros Bridge(B-I Bridge):
The Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is one of the first batch of bridge projects aided by the Chinese government to the Philippines and is also a flagship project of the Philippines’ “Build, Build, Build”program. The bridge spans the Pasig River in Manila City, connecting Chinatown and Intramuros, with a main bridge length of about 586 meters and four lanes in both directions,greatly enhancing the traffic capacity and convenience of the capital area and benefiting the local people.

The Bernodo lnteramros Bridge

Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge(EP Bridge):
The Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge is another bridge aided by the Chinese government. The bridge was rebuilt after the demolition of the old bridge, spanning the Pasig River, connecting Mandaluyong City and Makati City, with four lanes in both directions, a main bridge length of about 146 meters, and a total route length of about 506 meters. The completion and opening to traffic of the bridge have greatly improved the traffic efficiency of the capital Manila,providing convenience for local residents.

The Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge

Chico River Pump Irrigation Project:
The Chico River Pump Irrigation Project is a key infrastructure project supported by the Chinese government’s funds. It is located between Kalinga Province and Cagayan Province. The project includes the construction of a new pump station, substation, supporting power transmission lines,tunnels,and canals. The completion of the project will provide efficient and reliable irrigation water for 8,700 hectares of farmland, increasing crop yields and farmers’ income, directly benefiting 4,350 farming households.

The Chico River Pumping Station

Through these cooperation projects, the relationship between Philippines and China has been further consolidated, and they have provided strong support for the economic development and livelihood improvement of the Philippines. In the future,Philippines and the China will continue to work together to promote more cooperation projects, allowing the results of cooperation to better benefit the people of both countries.

The successful implementation of Philippines-China Belt and Road cooperation projects has not only brought a qualitative leap in the infrastructure construction of the Philippines but also made a positive contribution to the friendly relations between the two countries and the prosperity of regional economic development. With more cooperation projects taking root,the future of ChinaPhilippines cooperation will be even brighter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/philippines-china-cooperation-under-the-belt-and-road-initiative-302358179.html

SOURCE Hunan Today

