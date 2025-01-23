Data Center Asia and Omdia Collaborate to Deliver Insights on AI Computing in Asia

HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Data Center Asia (DCA) organized by Informa Markets Asia, is thrilled to announce Omdia, a global leader in technology analysis and advisory services, as the 2025 event content partner. Building on its success as a standout session at Data Center World, US, Omdia’s renowned Omdia Analyst Summit, will be part of DCA 2025, as an exclusive full-day conference. This event will shine a spotlight on technologies shaping the future of Asia’s data center industry.

With the theme “Where is AI Really Headed?“, the summit will provide the audience with in-depth insights into how AI computing is set to transform data centers from now to 2030. During the session, a distinguished panel of Omdia analysts will present data-driven projections on AI adoption and technological advancements. They will explore how computing will increasingly be designed at the rack level, and how various development efforts will influence the operational requirements for data center operators.

Additionally, Omdia will host industry panels featuring experts from leading technology innovators to discuss pressing topics such as AI applications for powering and cooling computing and how AI is driving demand for alternative power sources. The Omdia Analyst Summit will bring together a prominent line-up of industry leaders, tech giants and pioneering innovators, combining insightful analyst presentations with engaging panel discussions. Designed to foster meaningful dialogue and inspire collective action, the event offers attendees exclusive access to cutting-edge research on data center and cloud technology, featuring insights that drive strategies for some of the world’s largest and most influential organisations.

For the complete Omdia Analyst Summit agenda, please visit: https://www.datacenter-asia.com/omdia-analyst-summit-where-is-ai-really-headed/

DCA 2025: A Game Changer

Positioned as an all-in-one connection hub, DCA will make its grand debut from 15 to 17 July 2025 at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, offering comprehensive insights into the entire data center ecosystem, from hardware to digital infrastructure, AI, Cloud and cyber security.

Building on the success of its US counterpart Data Center World, DCA is tailored to address the needs and opportunities of Asia’s burgeoning markets. Anchored in Hong Kong SAR, DCA places a strong emphasis on the Greater Bay Area while extending its reach across East Asia, encompassing key markets such as Mainland China, Taiwan region, Japan, Korea, Singapore and more.

DCA’s growing network of partnerships will continue to bring invaluable knowledge and business connections to Asia’s data center industry, setting the stage for a transformative 2025. This announcement marks just the beginning, with more exciting developments soon to be unveiled.

About Data Center Asia

Data Center Asia 2025 is the premier event for data center industry across the Asia-Pacific region. With its strategic location in the thriving Greater Bay Area, the event provides critical insights and access to the rapidly growing North-East Asia and South China markets. DCA delivers a comprehensive three-day experience, with exhibitions, networking opportunities and conference sessions, showcasing the latest advancements shaping the region’s digital infrastructure. The launch of DCA builds on the success of the long-running, AFCOM-affiliated Data Center World event in the US.

About Omdia

Omdia, part of Informa TechTarget, Inc., is a global analyst and advisory leader that helps you connect the dots across the technology ecosystem. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

