AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Logistics Management & Hikvision white paper: Harnessing the power of open and collaborative systems in logistics

PRNewswire January 23, 2025

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In today’s rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, the ability to manage high-volume logistics operations efficiently and effectively is more critical than ever. Supply chain disruptions, changing customer expectations, and rising costs are just a few of the challenges that logistics managers face daily. To navigate these complexities, companies are increasingly turning to integrated technology solutions that can streamline processes, improve decision-making, automate tasks, and enhance customer service levels.

Logistics Management Magazine and Hikvision have jointly released a new white paper to explore the transformative power of open and collaborative systems in logistics. The white paper shares insights into how integrated technology ecosystems can help organizations break down data silos, improve end-to-end visibility, and achieve significant operational efficiencies.

  • Disparate systems lead to inefficiencies

In the modern logistics landscape, traditional on-premises legacy systems often struggle to communicate with each other, resulting in data silos, manual interventions, and poor visibility across the organization. These issues are particularly pronounced in e-commerce, where accurate and timely insights have become more important than ever for logistics and supply chain operations.

  • Integration is the solution

To address these and other challenges, smart organizations are using more integrated solutions that break down silos. By connecting different systems such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Yard Management Systems (YMS), and Video Management Systems (VMS), companies can achieve a unified view of their end-to-end supply chain.

  • Real-world applications

The white paper provides practical examples of how integrated logistics solutions have helped e-commerce and high-volume logistics parks. For instance, integrated parcel tracking solutions have enabled warehouses to determine responsibility for damage and lost items, reducing the cost of compensation. Yard management systems, integrated with transportation management platforms, use AI to recognize license plates and container numbers, ensuring the orderly movement of vehicles at the gate, loading dock, and yard. 

Discover how open and collaborative systems help organizations adapt to the ever-evolving logistics landscape, ensuring a competitive edge in today’s fast-paced market. Download the full white paper here.

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.