Temu Tops Similarweb’s Fastest-Growing Websites List in Australia

PRNewswire January 24, 2025

SYDNEY, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Temu has been ranked the fastest-growing website in Australia, according to Similarweb’s 2025 Digital 100 Australia report, with a 72% increase in unique visitors year-over-year.

The online marketplace leads the rankings, which measure the top 250 websites across various categories, followed by property.com.au and chatgpt.com, ranked second and third, respectively.

“We sincerely thank our customers for their continued support and for choosing our value-focused e-commerce,” a Temu spokesperson said. “We are committed to continuously enhancing our platform to provide greater value for our customers.”

Temu’s rapid growth extends beyond web traffic. It was also the most downloaded iPhone app in Australia for 2024, according to Apple, and the only shopping app in the top 10 free apps on the App Store. Globally, Temu holds the top spot in 25 markets across more than 30 countries and regions with official Apple rankings, including the U.S., UK, and South Korea.

Central to Temu’s growing popularity is its direct-from-factory model, which connects shoppers directly with manufacturers. By eliminating intermediaries and their associated costs, the platform offers competitive pricing while maintaining operational efficiency.

Since entering the Australian market in March 2023, Temu has actively listened to feedback from stakeholders and adapted its offerings to better meet consumer needs. In 2024, the platform enabled qualified sellers to manage logistics and ship products directly from Australian warehouses, cutting delivery times to as fast as one business day. This initiative expanded product variety and significantly improved service for local customers.

Despite being just over two years old, Temu has expanded to more than 80 markets, including Oceania, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. To further enhance its service, Temu has introduced local fulfillment services and begun recruiting local sellers in some markets, such as the U.S., UK, Germany, France, and Japan. These efforts aim to broaden its product selection and improve delivery efficiency.

In Europe, the company estimates that up to 80% of its business could stem from its local-to-local model. This approach not only allows sellers to better serve domestic markets but also provides opportunities to reach new customers across regions through Temu’s platform.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace that connects consumers with millions of sellers, manufacturers, and brands around the world with the mission to empower them to live their best lives. Launched in the U.S. in September 2022, Temu is committed to offering the most affordable quality products to enable consumers and sellers to fulfill their dreams in an inclusive environment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/temu-tops-similarwebs-fastest-growing-websites-list-in-australia-302358693.html

SOURCE Temu

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

