HZICC: Linping Manufacturing Goes Global to Promote City Brand

PRNewswire January 25, 2025

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Since the beginning of the new year, enterprises in Linping District of China’s Hangzhou have been diving into connecting with customers across the ocean. Motorcycles 450SR and 450MT from CFMOTO have boarded ocean-going cargo ships, heading to North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Hangzhou Jiayi Garment, which focuses on eco-friendly fabrics, is also set to travel to Sweden with its new products to explore cooperation opportunities. Linping, a traditional manufacturing hub along the Grand Canal, is continuously seeking new possibilities on this new track, starting 2025 with high-quality development.

In 2024, the district’s total export volume was expected to reach 45.2 billion yuan, with a growth of 14%. Leading export-oriented enterprises and brands in Linping, such as CFMOTO, Robam Appliances, Z-WOVENS, Zhu Bingren Bronze, Tian Yuan Pet, and Wanfeng Mortise and Tenon, are forging ahead and breaking waves in the global market.

In 2024, Linping established a 6,500-square-meter Intelligent Manufacturing Branding Center in E-Fashion Town to showcase over 300 high-quality brands and products from local enterprises. “If you want to know why we are moving very fast from ‘Made in China‘ to ‘Made by China,’ you need to get closer to Hangzhou’s Linping,” said Yang Rui, guest host of Hangzhoufeel, after exploring the center. Its design adopts the popular light industrial style, featuring a series of dazzling, diversified scenarios, including motorcycle riding simulations, 3D brand shows, VR immersive experiences, and metaverse interactive experiences. Advanced multimedia devices such as stereo projection and triple screens, combined with audio-visual-lighting technology, make “Linping Manufacturing” tangible and perceptible.

During the “Linping Style” cross-border live-streaming event held at the Center, Zibuyu Group and Hangzhoufeel jointly created the “Linping Model” for cross-border live-streaming sales by integrating fashionable clothing with cultural and tourism highlights. Foreign hosts were invited to broadcast the district’s industrial advantages and urban brand to international audiences.

“The event has presented a valuable opportunity for distinguished fashion designers and showcased the promising market potential for premium products,” said Lina, a Colombian live-streaming host excitedly, after participating in a live-streaming session.

Mariem from Morocco, a cross-border e-commerce operations expert at Zhejiang Yunduan Era of Technology Co., Ltd., said that “As significant vectors of a city’s overseas communication, enterprises should shoulder greater responsibilities and obligations. We must focus not only on enhancing product quality and service standards, but also on shaping brand images and exploring cultural connotations.”

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hzicc-linping-manufacturing-goes-global-to-promote-city-brand-302359726.html

SOURCE HZICC

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

