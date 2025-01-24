AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BOULARD CALVADOS A new stunning design FOR 200 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE

PRNewswire January 24, 2025

PARIS, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the dawn of its 200th anniversary, Calvados Boulard breaks with convention and unveils its new packaging – a bold reinterpretation of its heritage and a tribute to its history heralding a daring future. The world’s finest Calvados, acquires a new stunning look, combining authenticity and modernity.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: 
https://www.multivu.com/boulard_calvados/9313251-en-new-stunning-design-200-years-excellence

A design matching a unique character

The new packaging style reinvents the codes of elegance and tradition with powerful visual impact. Each detail has been carefully revisited such as the prominence of the gold and the white branded square, the emblem of Boulard since the 70s. The matt black neck is reminiscent of the ancient iconic frosted Boulard bottles and creates a striking contrast with the gold liquid. Further streamlining the bottle’s allure, the packaging enhances each expression with a refined palette of colors, reflecting its unique character.

We are proud to introduce this captivating new packaging, to mark the brand’s 200th anniversary. This thoughtful redesign is a testament to our commitment to see Boulard Calvados thrive for another 200 years.” said Serge Der Sahaguian, CEO of Spirit France Diffusion.

About Boulard Calvados

Boulard Calvados is not just a spirit; but a tale of craftsmanship and creativity since 1825. From the heart of Normandy, where the finest apples are harvested, pressed, and distilled in traditional pot stills Boulard Calvados emerges as an embodiment of French artistry. Pioneer of double distillation in the Pays d’Auge with a heritage dating back generations, Boulard Calvados is a symbol of excellence, celebrated for its unwavering dedication to quality. Sipped neat or savored in a cocktail, Boulard Calvados invites enthusiasts to experience the authenticity and allure of timeless craftsmanship.

PRESS CONTACT: contact@spirit-france.com  

www.calvados-boulard.com

Gamme Boulard Bar 60 Pc

 

Boulard Calvados Logo

 

SOURCE Boulard Calvados

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.