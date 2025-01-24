AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SquaredFinancial adds the Trump and Melania meme coins to its crypto offering

PRNewswire January 24, 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Industry-leading fintech firm, SquaredFinancial, proudly announces that it has added the newly launched Trump and Melania meme coins to its crypto offering, empowering investors to gain wider access to the most popular markets and diversify their trading.

 

SquaredFinancial’s new cryptocurrencies

 

This new addition aligns with the company’s commitment to catering to the evolving needs of investors from different backgrounds and offering them quality and innovation. Clients and leads can now trade the trending Trump and Melania meme crypto coins on SquaredFinancial’s MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform with competitive conditions and leverage.

SquaredFinancial constantly introduces new products to leverage the trading experience of its existing clients and attract potential traders who are on the pursuit of a trusted and reliable financial partner. The company thrives to keep innovation at the centre of its business. Its technology growth, competitive offerings, extensive expertise and education endeavours, are constantly recognized by renowned bodies.

Crypto enthusiasts are invited to visit SquaredFinancial website to learn more.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors’ financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes. SquaredFinancial has recently launched its proprietary mobile trading app and its innovative fixed-time deposit account.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605470/SquaredFinancial.jpg
Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466085/5133062/SquaredFinancial_Logo.jpg

 

SquaredFinancial Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/squaredfinancial-adds-the-trump-and-melania-meme-coins-to-its-crypto-offering-302359583.html

