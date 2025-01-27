AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Agoda Highlights Global Events to Spark Wanderlust in 2025

PRNewswire January 27, 2025

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda shares a list of five global events in 2025 that are set to captivate travelers worldwide. These occasions provide opportunities to explore diverse cultures, witness natural wonders, and participate in significant gatherings, inviting travelers to broaden their horizons and create meaningful connections.

2025 promises a variety of unique sports, cultural, and celestial experiences for those eager to explore. These gatherings mix enjoyment and discovery, attracting travel enthusiasts from across the globe.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “With some amazing events on the calendar, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for travelers looking for a unique experience. With a wide range of accommodations, flights, and activities, all wrapped in a seamless booking experience, Agoda is here to help capture every moment by making travel planning both effortless and enjoyable.”

Here are five events special to 2025 to include on this year’s travel itinerary:

2025 Jubilee Year – Rome, Italy (Throughout 2025)

Celebrate the 2025 Jubilee in Rome, a special holy year observed once every 25 years. This event marks a time for reflection and pilgrimage, drawing millions to the Eternal City. A key highlight is the World Meeting of Families in June 2025, which will unite families from around the world for faith-focused events. Throughout the year, various special jubilees and celebrations offer unique opportunities for the more spiritual traveler.

Northern Lights – Tromsø, Norway (January – April)

Witness the awe-inspiring Northern Lights in Tromsø, Norway, a prime location for viewing this natural wonder. The aurora borealis is a yearly phenomenon, but 2025 is expected to be particularly remarkable due to the solar maximum, a period of increased solar activity, which enhances the likelihood of spectacular displays. This celestial event offers travelers a chance to see the sky illuminated in vivid colors, providing a unique opportunity to connect with nature.

World Expo 2025 – Osaka, Japan (April 13October 13)

Osaka hosts the World Expo, a six-month global display of innovation and culture. Visitors can explore diverse pavilions, experience advanced technologies, as well as enjoy Osaka’s and the Kansai region’s unique cultural offerings.

SAIL AmsterdamAmsterdam, Netherlands (August 20 – 24)

Experience the maritime spectacle of SAIL Amsterdam, a unique event that takes place every five years. The city will host an impressive fleet of tall ships, naval vessels, and historical boats from around the world. Visitors can enjoy ship tours, parades, and cultural performances along the IJhaven, offering a rare glimpse into maritime history and the lively atmosphere of Amsterdam’s waterfront.

SEA Games – Bangkok, Thailand (December 9 – 20)

The Southeast Asian Games, commonly known as the SEA Games, is a biennial multi-sport event involving participants from the region. In 2025, Bangkok will host athletes, competing in a variety of sports and showcasing exceptional talent and sportsmanship. This event offers a chance to experience the culture and camaraderie of Southeast Asia, with competitions held in various venues throughout the city.

With over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers travelers the flexibility to seamlessly plan their trips around these events. For more information on how to book your next adventure, visit agoda.com or download the Agoda app.

