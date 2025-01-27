Best Travel Destinations to Go in 2025’s Year of the Snake, Based on Your Chinese Zodiac

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the Year of the Snake approaches in 2025, it’s time to take a leaf from the wisdom of the snake and align your travel plans with the stars. Using the guidance of the Chinese Zodiac and consulted by Fengshui Masters from Way Feng Shui, Trip.com Group has curated personalised recommendations for every sign. For even more inspiration, we’ve also used Trip.com’s Trip.Best, an AI-curated list based on user reviews, to suggest top recommendations for stays and activities.

As more travellers look to astrology to decide their next trip, there’s no harm in getting some inspiration on the best destinations to explore, stays to book, and activities to enjoy based on your Zodiac animal’s unique tastes. Who knows…this might be your best trip itinerary yet.

Rat (鼠) – 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Recommended Directions: Southeast, Southwest

Destinations: Sydney, Australia; Queenstown, New Zealand

Always inquisitive, Rats adore places that combine the buzz of the city with the thrill of the outdoors. Whether it’s Sydney’s iconic landmarks or Queenstown’s jaw-dropping scenery, these destinations serve up the perfect balance of urban charm and natural wonder—just the right combo to satisfy a Rat’s restless curiosity.

Stays: Wake up to stunning lake views at BreakFree The Point in Queenstown or live luxe at Four Seasons Hotel Sydney.

Activities: Go whale-spotting on scenic cruises or get close to cute critters at Queensland’s charming Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary.

Ox (牛) – 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Recommended Directions: North, West

Destinations: London, U.K; Edinburgh, Scotland

Oxen like things steady and rooted, so they’re all about destinations with history and a bit of grandeur. London’s got the landmarks, the culture, and a dash of royal flair—perfect for the Ox who appreciates tradition. Edinburgh, with its castles and rugged charm, offers a mix of history and outdoor adventure that’ll keep an Ox entertained without breaking their stride.

Stays: An elegant option like The Cavendish London or the Dalhousie Castle Hotel, a 13th-century fortress set within wooded parkland.

Activities: Delve into a bit of history at the royal Westminster Abbey in London or visit the iconic Edinburgh Castle.

Tiger (虎) – 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Recommended Directions: South, Northwest

Destinations: Reykjavik, Iceland, Singapore

Tigers are bold, adventurous, and always ready for a challenge. Reykjavik caters to their love for the extraordinary, with dramatic landscapes and unique experiences that resonate with their fearless personality. Alternatively, Singapore offers a modern, vibrant metropolis with cutting-edge architecture, stunning nature reserves, and a mix of cultures which will give the big cat a roaring good time.

Stays: Hotel Borg in Reykjavik or the personality-filled The Scarlet Singapore.

Activities: Go on an adventurous glacier hike at Myrdalsjokull Glacier, Iceland, or soar above the cosmopolitan city with a ride on the Singapore Flyer.

Rabbit (兔) – 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Recommended Directions: Northeast, Northwest

Destinations: Kyoto, Japan; Victoria, Canada

Rabbits are all about elegance and beauty, so they’re drawn to places that feel like living postcards. Kyoto’s serene temples and tranquil gardens offer the kind of calm that makes a Rabbit feel at peace, while Victoria, the “City of Gardens,” serves up colonial architecture, lush greenery, and harbour views—a dream for anyone who enjoys a little refinement.

Stays: Hoshinoya Kyoto for panoramic mountain views, or The Fairmont Empress in Victoria with harbour views.

Activities: Hop aboard the Arashiyama Sagano Romantic Train from Kyoto, or smell the flowers — literally — at Victoria and Butchart Gardens.

Dragon (龙) – 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Recommended Directions: North, Southwest

Destinations: Cape Town, South Africa; Cairo, Egypt

Dragons don’t do dull, and Cape Town and Cairo are anything but. Cape Town’s got dramatic mountains, city streets, and cosmopolitan energy to match a Dragon’s fiery spirit. Then there’s Cairo—where history literally sits in your face (hello, Pyramids!) while the city hums with modern vitality.

Stays: Boutique stays like The Silo Hotel in Cape Town or the Kempinski Nile Hotel in Cairo

Activities: Gaze upon epic landscapes on a cable car at Table Mountain, Cape Town or take to the water with a river cruise down the ancient River Nile.

Snake (蛇) – 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Recommended Directions: Southwest, West

Destinations: Maldives; Zurich, Switzerland

Snakes appreciate peace, luxury, and a touch of class—so Maldives and Zurich are practically made for them. The Maldives offers secluded beaches, spa treatments, and underwater wonders, for a truly special escape. Meanwhile, Zurich delivers lake views, refined dining, and a calm atmosphere perfect for some introspective relaxation.

Stays: Premium options like the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa or The Dolder Grand in Zurich

Activities: Treat yourself to an overwater spa treatment in the Maldives or interact with ocean life while diving. Over in Zurich, tantalise your tastebuds with fine dining restaurants such as Igniv Zurich by Andreas Caminada or Widder Restaurant.

Horse (马) – 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Recommended Directions: Northeast, Northwest

Destinations: Chengdu, China; Seoul, Korea

For the Horse, travelling isn’t about lazy afternoons by the pool — it’s about nonstop action, and cramming as many experiences into each day as possible. Chengdu, China, is the perfect match, offering a heady mix of spicy hot pot, adorable pandas, and a cultural scene so rich, you’ll never want to slow down. Meanwhile, Seoul keeps the Horse on its toes with its blend of cutting-edge tech, busy shopping streets, and K-drama-worthy historic sites.

Stays: After a day of conquering the city, unwind at the sleek Chinese-style The Temple House, or go luxe at the Josun Palace Hotel in Gangnam.

Activities: Gaze upon adorable pandas at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding or rack up social media points at the regal Gyeongbokgung Palace in Korea.

Goat (羊) – 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Recommended Directions: South

Destinations: Chiang Mai, Thailand: Ubud, Bali

Goats are the artists of the zodiac, drawn to beauty and inspiration in nature. Chiang Mai and Ubud, with their stunning landscapes, are the perfect backdrops for their creative souls. From lush mountains to verdant jungles, both destinations are a feast for the eyes and a canvas for the imagination.

Stays: Tranquil retreats like Anantara Chiang Mai Resort or picturesque villas set in a tropical rainforest like Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan Ubud.

Activities: Look in awe at the grand Doi Suthep temple in Chiangmai, or score beautiful photos on the Real Bali Swing.

Monkey (猴) – 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Recommended Directions: North, Southwest

Destinations: Dubai, UAE; Mongolia

Monkeys are all about mischief and adventure — they’re never far from the action. Whether it’s living it up in the ultra-glamorous playground of Dubai or swinging through the vast, wild expanses of Mongolia like a nomad, these destinations are the ultimate adrenaline hotspots for the Monkey.

Stays: Opulent choices like Jumeirah Burj Al Arab in Dubai, or sleeping under the stars at a luxurious yurt camp in the Gobi Desert.

Activities: Go on a desert safari adventure in Dubai’s dunes or with a Gobi Desert jeep tour in Mongolia. Else, give your spiritual side a workout too at the Gandan Monastery.

Rooster (鸡) – 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Recommended Directions: Southwest, Northwest

Destinations: Stockholm, Sweden; Marrakech, Morocco

The Rooster thrives on precision, and Stockholm is like a well-organised dream with its perfectly planned streets — every detail in its place. But if you’re feeling bold and ready to ruffle some feathers, Marrakech is your antidote. With its vibrant chaos, grand palaces, and lively squares, it’s the wild adventure to shake you out of your perfectly ordered nest.

Stays: Check into the refined Hotel Diplomat, or the charming Selman Marrakech which oozes Arabian flair.

Activities: Wander through Gamla Stan’s cobblestone streets, or explore the Vasa Museum’s meticulously preserved ship. Alternatively, marvel at the intricate details of Bahia Palace.

Dog (狗) – 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Recommended Directions: Northeast, South

Destinations: New York City, USA; Shanghai, China

For the Dog, loyalty and adventure go hand-in-hand. New York City is your trusty sidekick, where you are guaranteed cool experiences at every turn. Whether you’re strolling through Central Park or catching a Broadway show, the Big Apple never lets you down. Over in Shanghai, it’s all about a city that’s as ambitious and energetic as you are, with vibrant street scenes and a nightlife that never sleeps.

Stays: Make memories at the legendary Chelsea Hotel in New York, or at the Fairmont Peace Hotel with live jazz shows that echo the city’s soul.

Activities: Catch a Broadway show in NYC such as The Lion King, visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art, or take a cruise along Huangpu River for iconic views.

Pro tip: International travellers transiting in Shanghai can sign up for a free layover tour to see the city’s highlights.

Pig (猪) – 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Recommended Directions: North, Northeast

Destinations: Tokyo, Japan; Hong Kong SAR

The Pig is a connoisseur of life’s finer pleasures: good food, cosy spaces, and plenty of fun. Whether it’s diving into Tokyo’s sleek luxury or soaking up the fast-paced energy of Hong Kong SAR, Pigs thrive in cities where indulgence is key, but so is having a little playful adventure along the way. Tokyo offers the ultimate blend of high-tech wonder and elegant tradition, while Hong Kong SAR delivers top-notch food (dim sum!) and a side of Disney magic — perfect for indulging both the inner kid and the gourmet within.

Stays: Stylish city hotels like The Tokyo Edition in Ginza or The Upper House in Hong Kong SAR.

Activities: See the best of interactive art at TeamLab Planets Tokyo or indulge your inner child (or adrenaline junkie) at Hong Kong Disneyland.

