Colombian President Celebrates Landmark PV Project Exclusively Powered by JA Solar

PRNewswire January 27, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Colombian President Gustavo Petro attended a ceremony at a refinery near Cartagena, where he personally signed a JA Solar module to commemorate the successful completion of a groundbreaking PV project. This marks the first PV power plant built at an oil refinery across Latin America, a signature initiative supporting President Petro’s renewable energy development agenda.

JA Solar exclusively supplied the PV modules for this 23MW project, constructed by PowerChina. The installation, located at the Cartagena Refinery of Colombian Petroleum Company (Ecopetrol), stands as a pioneering example of integrating renewable energy into traditional industrial settings. Ecopetrol’s CEO, Ricardo Roa, hailed the project as “a milestone in replacing conventional oil and gas with clean energy solutions.”

At the inauguration, President Petro praised the project’s role in reshaping Colombia’s energy landscape. Calling it a “milestone with far-reaching implications,” he expressed hope for expanding similar initiatives nationwide. Petro also extended his gratitude to JA Solar and other Chinese enterprises for introducing advanced technology and high-quality products to Colombia, fostering a collaborative approach to energy transition.

The completion of this landmark project underscores JA Solar’s unwavering dedication to advancing renewable energy across Latin America. The company has achieved significant milestones in several key markets in this region.

In 2023, JA Solar partnered with Solatio, one of Brazil’s largest PV developers, to supply 1.2GW of modules for the Cassiolândia and Paranaíba PV Power Stations in Mato Grosso do Sul, contributing to over 4GW across seven Solatio projects. In Chile, JA Solar exclusively powered the 480MW CEME1 PV Power Station, the country’s largest single-unit PV project, operational since 2024 and accounting for 10% of Chile’s renewable energy capacity.

In 2024, EUPD Research awarded JA Solar the titles of “Top Brand PV Latin America” and “Top Brand PV” in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, highlighting the company’s growing market leadership and customer trust. “Building on this success, JA Solar remains fully committed to driving Latin America’s renewable energy transition through technological innovation and market excellence,” said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. “By leveraging our industry-leading products and expertise, we aim to continue playing a pivotal role in advancing global carbon neutrality and fostering a sustainable future.”

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

