Arab Health 2025｜Yuwell Medical Announces Strategic Investment and Partnership with Inogen in Respiratory Health

PRNewswire January 27, 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the eve of the Arab Health Exhibition, Yuwell Medical held its 2025 Global Core Partner Conference in Dubai, and announced a strategic investment and partnership with Inogen, a leading U.S. company in respiratory health, highlighting our joint commitment to advancing medical device solutions and deeper collaboration.

Alex WU, Chairman of Yuwell Medical, giving the speech (PRNewsfoto/Yuwell Medical)

Speaking at the Yuwell Medical 2025 Global Core Partner Conference, Alex WU, Chairman of Yuwell Medical, stated that as a leading enterprise in China’s home medical device industry, Yuwell will rely on internal growth and external mergers and acquisitions to promote internationalisation. The company has updated its new vision for the next five years: to become top three companies in the global home medical health market in the mid-to-long term. Among them, respiratory treatment solutions, diabetes care, and emergency service solutions are the three key strategic sectors. The company will further strengthen its globalization strategy from three aspects: organizational structure expansion, recruitment of outstanding overseas talents product R&D innovation, and supply chain integration innovation.

He further emphasized, “In the process of realizing the new vision, Yuwell will work hand in hand with global partners to provide users with more competitive products and better health solutions.”

During the conference, Yuwell Medical and the American company Inogen formalized their collaboration by signing a strategic investment and cooperation memorandum, further deepening their partnership in the respiratory segment.

Yuwell Medial and Inogen formalized a strategic investment and cooperation (PRNewsfoto/Yuwell Medical)

As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of oxygen concentrators, Yuwell Medical is widely recognized for its strong R&D capabilities and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Inogen, a leading U.S. manufacturer of oxygen concentrators, brings extensive experience in portable oxygen concentrator technology. Yuwell, through its whole-owned subsidiary Yuwell (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited, has agreed to invest approximately $27.2 million in Inogen, representing 9.9% of the outstanding shares of Inogen’s common stock upon closing of this investment.

The two companies seek to upgrade devices technology through deepened collaboration. By combining their expertise and brand in their respective industry segments and geographies, Yuwell and Inogen agree to carry out in-depth strategic cooperation based on business synergy in four aspects: international distribution business, trademark licensing and distribution business, joint research and development, and supply chain optimization.

Yuwell Medical and Inogen are excited to build a long-term strategic partnership, ready to take advantage of emerging opportunities in today’s market. Together, they aim to enhance their international competitiveness and deliver innovative products that improve lives worldwide.

Looking forward, Yuwell Medical will stay focused on innovation, driving breakthroughs in medical technology, and working with global partners to shape the future of healthcare.

SOURCE Yuwell Medical

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

