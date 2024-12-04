AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shanghai Lights Up in Celebration of UNESCO Recognition of China’s Spring Festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage

PRNewswire January 27, 2025

Shanghai Invites the World to Celebrate Its Rich Heritage during the Spring Festival Celebrations

SHANGHAI, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On December 4, 2024, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added China’s Spring Festival to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The recognition celebrates the Spring Festival’s significant role in fostering social practices and communal spirit as the Chinese people welcome their traditional new year. The designation will further boost Shanghai as a must-visit destination during this year’s Spring Festival celebrations.

(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism)

Shanghai is hosting a series of exciting events that highlight this rich cultural heritage. The city’s renowned Shanghai Lantern Festival, a tradition with a history that spans more than two millennia, will illuminate the festivities. This year, the festival draws inspiration from the ancient “Classic of Mountains and Seas,” featuring the theme “The Beauty of All Things, the Wonder of Existence.” Visitors to the Yuyuan Lantern Festival can expect an enchanting experience with displays that transform the area into a mythical jungle paradise adorned with fluttering butterflies, vibrant flowers, lush forests, and winding snakes.

(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism)

Moreover, historic locales within Shanghai, including Nanxiang, Luodian in Baoshan, Fengjing in Jinshan, and Qingxi Old Street, will each present their unique interpretations of lantern art. The displays not only dazzle the senses but also pay homage to the enduring folk traditions that enrich China’s cultural tapestry. Throughout the Spring Festival period, over 200 performances, exhibitions, and interactive experiences will be showcased, providing a deep dive into the festive and communal atmosphere that characterizes this time of year.

The city of Shanghai extends a warm invitation to visitors from around the world to explore the cultural magnificence of the Spring Festival and the mesmerizing beauty of the Shanghai Lantern Festival. The celebration is a testament to the living heritage that UNESCO aims to protect and promote for future generations.

SOURCE Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism

