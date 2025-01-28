South Australia Named in World’s Most Welcoming Regions – Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards

ADELAIDE, Australia, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Booking.com has announced the recipients of its 13th annual Traveller Review Awards, revealing South Australia as one of the ‘Top 10 Most Welcoming Regions on Earth’. Based on over 360 million verified customer reviews, the awards honour travel partners who consistently deliver outstanding hospitality and service across accommodations, activities, and transportation options, including flights, car rentals, and taxi services.

In 2025, a record 27,432 partners across Australia are being acknowledged with a Traveller Review Award. Holiday homes remain the most-awarded accommodation across Australia, with 9,894 winners.

Most Welcoming Regions on Earth

Determined by the share of accommodation partners receiving a Traveller Review Award, this year’s Most Welcoming Regions on Earth list showcases the world’s hospitality, inspiring unforgettable adventures for the year.

2025’s Most Welcoming Regions

Todd Lacey, Regional Manager, Oceania for Booking.com commented “Our Booking.com partners go above and beyond to help create memorable travel moments. The annual Traveller Review Awards are just one way that we can spotlight these dedicated hospitality heroes, saying thank you not just from Booking.com, but from the hundreds of millions of travellers who use Booking.com to experience the world.

We’re thrilled to see South Australia recognised on the global stage this year, and are looking forward to continuing to support our local partners as they welcome visitors to the state’s world-class events, wine regions and scenic landscapes.”

For more information about Booking.com’s 2025 Traveller Review Awards, please visit https://www.booking.com/traveller-review-awards/index.en-gb.html

Contact:

Booking Australia Press Office,

Email: bookingau@havasred.com

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com’s mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com’s marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit news.booking.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/south-australia-named-in-worlds-most-welcoming-regions—bookingcoms-traveller-review-awards-302359667.html

SOURCE Booking.com