Seeking Investors: First-in-Class Immunotherapeutics for Cancer

PRNewswire January 27, 2025

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cambium Oncology is pleased to share that their lead drug candidate, ANT308, recently demonstrated outstanding single-agent efficacy and safety in preclinical studies. The drug is mutation-agnostic, and the company observes no toxicity-limiting dosages. In addition to their Fast-Track SBIR NIH grant recently being funded for $2.4M, they have received a significant investment from OEP Innovations of Taiwan.  

Press_Release_Logo_Cambium_Oncology_Logo

ANT308 is a FIRST-IN-CLASS immunotherapeutic with broad therapeutic potential across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors with the potential to enhance response rates in cancers that are resistant to other treatments.  The intellectual property portfolio is expansive and solid. We have no debt.

MULTIPLE PROOFS-OF-CONCEPT: Leukemia and Pancreatic Cancers
(1)Leukemia
ANT308 has shown strong single-agent anti-leukemia activity in 2 mouse models.   
(2) Pancreatic cancer
ANT308 has shown synergistic effects with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in 3 pancreatic cancer models.

ANT308 is a proprietary small-molecule antagonist that blocks VIP-receptor signaling on human T cells, overcoming immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment.

About Cambium Oncology: Founded in 2018, Cambium Oncology, LLC is a Delaware-based biotech company developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics to activate the immune system and overcome tumor resistance. Its proprietary pipeline focuses on checkpoint inhibitors and immune-modulating agents for pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and leukemia.
    •    Founder: Ned Waller, MD, PhD, has launched two biotech companies and is board certified in medical oncology and internal medicine. Since 1995 he has been a practicing physician with Emory Healthcare. He specializes in bone marrow transplants for acute leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, myeloproliferative neoplasms, lymphoma, aplastic anemia, sickle cell disease and in the management of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). He is also an expert in CAR T-cell therapy.   

 •    CEO: Gary G. Altman, PhD, an industry veteran with buy-side and sell-side transaction experience in biotech investments and company acquisitions.
    •    Website: www.CambiumOncology.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may impact actual results. These statements are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance.

Media Contact: Gary Altman, Gary@CambiumOncology.com, 305 484 7294, 13 Jan 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/seeking-investors-first-in-class-immunotherapeutics-for-cancer-302360137.html

SOURCE Cambium Oncology

