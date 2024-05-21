AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sustainable Shared Transport and Fujitsu launch open platform for joint transportation and delivery in Japan, enhancing logistics efficiency across industries

PRNewswire January 27, 2025

TOKYO and KAWASAKI, Japan, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sustainable Shared Transport Inc. (SST), a subsidiary of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. and Fujitsu Limited, today announced the launch of a joint transportation and delivery system for shippers and logistics providers in Japan. SST will start providing the service on February 1, 2025.

SST, established on May 21, 2024, aims to build a sustainable supply chain through this platform, which utilizes standardized pallet transportation (physical) and standardized information exchange (digital). This new joint transportation and delivery service, provided by SST, matches shippers and logistics providers on the system, primarily focusing on trunk transport.

Fujitsu, recognizing the crucial role of responsible supply chain management in its commitment to developing a digital society, views solving logistics challenges as a key priority within its Materiality. Fujitsu will utilize SST’s joint transportation and delivery service as a shipper and has jointly built a data integration platform with the company. On February 1, 2025, Fujitsu will invest 50 million yen in SST.

This initiative comes as the logistics industry in Japan faces various challenges, including transportation capacity shortages and climate change concerns, and all companies are being urged to undergo significant transformations to further improve logistical efficiency and create an attractive work environment. Furthermore, to foster sustainable logistics growth, the Japanese government amended legislation, encouraging shippers and logistics companies to implement logistics optimization measures from April 2025 onwards.

However, industry-specific systems, standards, and business practices hinder widespread solutions. To address this task, the Yamato Group established SST in May 2024, fostering open collaboration across industries. Together with Fujitsu, SST has developed a foundational system for data integration across companies.

Future Plans

SST and Fujitsu aim to create a sustainable and cross-industry supply chain by combining Yamato Group’s partnerships with approximately 1.7 million corporate clients and over 3,500 logistics providers, its transportation network and operational expertise, and Fujitsu’s expertise in manufacturing, distribution, and system development. Furthermore, the two companies will build a digital infrastructure linking commercial and logistics information, and promote data integration with related organizations and platforms to optimize and strengthen the entire supply chain.

For full release click here:

SOURCE Fujitsu Limited

