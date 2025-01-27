EMPOWERING ASIA PACIFIC: BE IN SABAH 2025 RETURNS FOR ITS SECOND EDITION

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sabah is set to be centre stage for the global business events as it proudly hosts the 2nd International Business Events Forum – BE in SABAH 2025. Jointly organised by Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) and the Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS), Sabah Chapter, this forum is scheduled to take place from 27 to 28 February 2025.

With its stunning natural beauty, strategic location, and world-class facilities at Sabah International Convention Centre, Sabah is poised to unite global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers, fostering collaboration and driving the industry forward.

With the strong support by the state government especially Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah and Yayasan Sabah Group as well as the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia, the forum underscores Sabah’s rising influence as a premier destination for transformative business events.

A Transformative Theme: Empowering Asia Pacific Through Business Events

This year’s forum revolves around the theme, “Empowering Asia Pacific Through Business Events”, highlighting the region’s growing dominance in the global BE arena. With a focus on business growth, leveraging nature and culture, harnessing skills, cultivating leadership, and strategic planning, BE in SABAH 2025 promises to shape the future of the industry while showcasing Sabah’s unique charm as a premier destination.

Key Highlights of BE in SABAH 2025

1. Engaging Keynote Speeches and Panels

Global Economic Impacts of Business Events: Shaping the Future Growth of the Tourism Industry Unlocking Business Events Expansion Opportunities in Asia Pacific . How can East ASEAN leverage to fuel APAC Growth? Shaping the Future of Business Events – Is Our Business a Risky Business? Developing the Future Industry Leaders – Talent Acquisition and Retention in A Globalised Workplace The Role of Environmental Conservation in Tourism and Hospitality: For a Promising Future Community-Based Tourism: Empowering Local Communities Innovation and Impact: Embracing Triple Bottom Line Thinking for Lasting Results Charting the Growth: Asia Pacific Dominance in the Business Events Industry – Challenges and Opportunities Why Events Fail: Designing for Impact

2. Influential Speakers

Featuring a stellar line-up of industry leaders and changemakers, including:

Mr Senthil Gopinath , Chief Executive Officer, International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), The Netherlands

Datuk Dr. M Gandhi , Founder & Chairman of Bumiati Holdings Sdn Bhd cum President, Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (MACEOS), Malaysia

Dato’ Vincent Lim , President, C.I.S. Network Sdn Bhd cum Asian Federation for Exhibition & Convention Associations (AFECA), Malaysia

, President, C.I.S. Network Sdn Bhd cum Asian Federation for Exhibition & Convention Associations (AFECA), Mr Kai Hattendorf , Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (2015-2024), France

, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (2015-2024), Dame Doria (DC) Cordova , Chief Executive Officer, Excellerated Business Schools, United States of America

, Chief Executive Officer, Excellerated Business Schools, Mr Ruud Janssen , Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Event Design Collective GmBH, Switzerland

3. Networking Opportunities

Connect with international stakeholders, top-tier corporate buyers, and regional government leaders, creating valuable partnerships to elevate your business.

According to Datuk Dr Hajah Rosmawati Haji Lasuki, J.P., CEO of Sabah International Convention Centre and Organising Chairperson of BE in SABAH 2025, “BE in SABAH 2025 is not just an event; it is a platform for transformative dialogue and actionable strategies that redefine the role of business events in economic growth and cultural preservation. Sabah’s unique position in East ASEAN makes it a vital hub for fostering collaboration, and we are excited to welcome global stakeholders to experience the synergy of our natural wonders, vibrant culture, and dynamic business potential.”

Sabah Land Below The Wind

Sabah offers a one-of-a-kind experience, blending the sophistication of a world-class Business Travel destination with the rich cultural and natural heritage of Borneo. Its strategic location within the East ASEAN Growth Area makes it a gateway to emerging markets, offering unmatched potential for collaboration and innovation.

Attendees will also have the chance to enjoy exclusive post-event activities, including eco-tourism adventures, cultural immersions, and culinary tours that celebrate Sabah’s legacy and biodiversity.

Kota Kinabalu is easily accessible via direct international flights, which range from 2 to 6 hours. It is also accessible via a 2.5-hour connecting flight through Kuala Lumpur. Kota Kinabalu International Airport is only 20-minute drive to Sabah International Conventional Centre.

Call to Action: Register Now to Be Part of the Change

The 2nd International Business Events Forum – BE in SABAH 2025 is where ideas meet action, and opportunities are transformed into results. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the movement reshaping the Asia Pacific BE industry.

Register today to secure your spot and take advantage of early-bird rates. Visit www.beinsabah.com.my or email be.secretariat@siccsabah.com for more information.

ABOUT SICC

Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) is owned by Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd of Yayasan Sabah Group – a state sanctioned organization in Sabah, Malaysia. SICC is the largest waterfront purpose-built convention, exhibition and entertainment facility in East Malaysia with a total function space of 153,197sqm. The gross built-up of the complex is 60,514sqm on a 6-hectare site. The multi-functional complex with its well-designed floor plan and extensive pre-function areas are well suited for a wide range of public and private events. For more information, please visit siccsabah.com or follow us on social media – LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

