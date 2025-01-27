AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Vantage Delivers a Stellar Showcase at iFX Expo Dubai 2025

PRNewswire January 27, 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets made a significant impact at the highly anticipated iFX Expo Dubai 2025, held on 15-16 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As an Elite Sponsor, Vantage showcased its commitment to empowering traders and fostering innovation in the financial industry through engaging activities, thought leadership, and exciting giveaways, while celebrating its 15-year journey of excellence.

Vantage Delivers a Stellar Showcase at iFX Expo Dubai 2025 (PRNewsfoto/Vantage)

Vantage’s featured speakers captivated audiences with presentations focused on trading strategies, the trading community, and market dynamics. Souhail Fadlallah, Business Development Manager, delivered an engaging session on “What’s in the Brilliant Mind of Traders?” offering unique insights into trader psychology and decision-making. James Sellu, Trader Influencer, shared his expertise in “Find Your Guild within the Online Trading Biome,” helping attendees explore the power of collaboration in trading.

James Sellu, Trader Influencer, shared his expertise in "Find Your Guild within the Online Trading Biome" (PRNewsfoto/Vantage)

The Vantage booth was abuzz with activity, featuring a lucky draw where participants won prizes such as Gold Bars and Nano Ledgers, highlighting Vantage’s dedication to creating memorable experiences for attendees. Visitors also enjoyed playing Ddakji, the iconic game from Squid Game. Winners received exclusive Vantage tote bags filled with branded merchandise, including notebooks, pens, water bottles, wireless chargers, and travel adapters.

Prominent influencers such as Zeina Khoury, QuratUlain Mohsin, Paras Bhardwaj & Safa Al Juboori visited the Vantage booth to interact with the team, conduct interviews, and create social media content highlighting the event. Their presence amplified the excitement around Vantage’s booth and extended the brand’s reach to a wider audience.

Influencer Safa Al Juboori visited the Vantage booth to interact with the team (PRNewsfoto/Vantage)

To cap off the event, Vantage hosted an exclusive Vantage Club: Samba Night, a client appreciation event celebrating the company’s 15-year milestone. The evening took place at the iconic SUSHISAMBA Dubai, located on Level 51 of the St. Regis – The Palm Jumeirah. The restaurant was fully booked out for this special occasion, marking a first in SUSHISAMBA’s history.

Vantage hosted an exclusive Vantage Club: Samba Night, a client appreciation event at SUSHISAMBA Dubai (PRNewsfoto/Vantage)

Guests were welcomed with a speech by Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, who expressed heartfelt thanks to clients for their trust and support over the years. Adding to the night’s significance, Marc’s appointment as CEO of Vantage Markets was officially announced during the event, marking a new chapter in the company’s journey.

Guests were welcomed with a speech by Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets (PRNewsfoto/Vantage)

Attendees received commemorative Vantage 15 Years Laser Engraved Whiskey Crystal Glasses in a beautifully crafted wooden gift box. The evening featured Vantage-branded welcome drinks, a luxurious four-course dinner, and vibrant entertainment, including samba dancers, Capoeira performers, a saxophonist, a percussionist, and a lively DJ. The event perfectly blended gratitude, elegance, and unforgettable moments, further strengthening Vantage’s bond with its valued clients.

The evening featured Vantage-branded welcome drinks, a luxurious four-course dinner, and vibrant entertainment, including samba dancers, Capoeira performers, a saxophonist, a percussionist, and a lively DJ. (PRNewsfoto/Vantage)

The iFX Expo Dubai 2025 and the Vantage Club: Samba Night demonstrated Vantage’s dedication to fostering meaningful connections and celebrating milestones with its global community.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, reflected on the event:
“Our participation as an Elite Sponsor at iFX Expo Dubai 2025 and the celebration of our 15-year milestone reflect our unwavering commitment to empowering traders and delivering excellence. This event allowed us to showcase our expertise, connect with our community, and make a lasting impact.”

For more updates on Vantage’s initiatives and events, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vantage-delivers-a-stellar-showcase-at-ifx-expo-dubai-2025-302360695.html

SOURCE Vantage

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.