Run the Realm Storytelling Exercise App Relaunches with New Content, Enhanced Features, and Exclusive Rewards

PRNewswire January 28, 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Indie game developer Livia Games is excited to announce the relaunch of its popular immersive exercise app, Run the Realm, with a major update available on January 27th for Android and iOS devices.

The revamped Run the Realm introduces a host of new features and content, including:

  • Season 2: The Mage: A captivating new storyline with fresh challenges and mysteries to uncover.
  • Stunning New Artwork: Reimagined environments and characters bring the Realm to life with vibrant detail.
  • Improved Interface: A streamlined and more intuitive user experience for smoother gameplay.
  • Exclusive Rewards: Loyal players who downloaded the original version will receive a limited edition badge. Members of the Founders Guild will also receive a special Founders Guild badge.

“We are thrilled to bring Run the Realm back with this major update,” says Shanyn Ronis, CEO at Livia Games. “We’ve listened to our community and poured our passion into creating an even more immersive and engaging experience. We can’t wait for both new and returning players to explore the expanded Realm.”

Run the Realm is a free-to-play mobile exercise app that combines captivating storytelling, immersive audio design and voice acting, with exciting runner mechanics. Players journey through a medieval fantasy realm, battling enemies, discovering magic, and uncovering the secrets of the realm.

Download Run the Realm:

Website:

www.RunTheRealm.com

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/runtherealm/

https://www.instagram.com/runtherealm/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/run-the-realm-storytelling-exercise-app-relaunches-with-new-content-enhanced-features-and-exclusive-rewards-302360864.html

SOURCE Livia Games

