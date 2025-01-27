AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DeTect to Deliver MERLIN™ True3D™ Bird Detection Radar to Hanseo University’s Flight Education Center in South Korea

PRNewswire January 28, 2025

DeTect’s state-of-the-art MERLIN True3D bird radar is the most widely used system for commercial airport and military airfield bird-aircraft strike risk management.

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DeTect, Inc. (DeTect) is shipping a MERLIN True3D Bird Detection Radar (BDR) to Hanseo University’s Flight Education Center in South Korea with the system to be installed and operational in mid-February. The system will be used to support flight safety for pilot training and for research, providing real-time bird and drone tracking and strike risk alerting to air traffic controllers and airfield management. DeTect and Hanseo entered into an agreement in June 2024 to deploy the MERLIN system at the training centre airstrip in Taean. “The system will be installed adjacent to the runway and will provide 24-7 real-time information on aircraft, bird and drone activity in support of flight safety” said Gary Andrews DeTect CEO. “The radar detects out to 11 kilometers around the airfield with live displays and risk alerts in the Air Traffic Control tower and other user locations.”

MERLIN True3D bird and drone detection radar system installation

ABOUT DETECT INC:

DeTect is a fully integrated radar company with research, engineering and manufacturing facilities in Florida, Canada and Poland, and offices in North Dakota, California, Hawaii, London, Poland and South Korea. The company’s MERLIN BDR is the most proven and widely used system for aircraft-bird strike risk management. Other DeTect products include HARRIER™ Security and Surveillance Radars, the DroneWatcher™ counter-UAS system, MERLIN bird protection systems for wind farms, and the HARRIER Aircraft Detection Lighting System.  Since 2003, DeTect has manufactured and delivered over 1100 systems in the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

 

MERLIN True3D bird and drone detection radar system installation (USA)

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/detect-to-deliver-merlin-true3d-bird-detection-radar-to-hanseo-universitys-flight-education-center-in-south-korea-302361144.html

SOURCE DeTect, Inc.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

