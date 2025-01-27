Prosper with Vantage: Trade and Win Red Packets Worth Up to $888

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PRNewswire January 27, 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets invites traders to ring in the Lunar New Year with prosperity and rewards through its exclusive Red Packet Draw. From 3rd February to 28th February, participants can celebrate the Year of the Snake with the chance to win cash prizes of up to USD $888.

The Lunar New Year promotion is open to both new and existing users. Celebrate this auspicious season with Vantage by following these steps:

For New Users:

  1. Open a Live Trading Account: Register and opt-in to the promotion via the Vantage Client Portal or App.
  2. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum of USD $200.
  3. Trade to Earn Tickets: Receive one lucky draw ticket for every USD $200,000 in notional volume.

For Existing Users:

  1. Join the Promotion: Opt-in through the Client Portal or Vantage App.
  2. Trade Your Way to Rewards: Each trade brings you closer to winning, with prizes of up to USD $888 available for those who channel the agility of the Snake this Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year promotion symbolizes renewal, luck, and prosperity, offering traders a unique opportunity to enhance their trading experience and win exciting rewards.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, shared:
“The Lunar New Year is a time to embrace new beginnings and celebrate success. Our Red Packet Draw offers an exciting opportunity for our trading community to prosper while enjoying the festive season. At Vantage, we aim to make every trading journey meaningful and rewarding.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to trade, win, and celebrate with Vantage this Lunar New Year. For more details on the promotion, visit Vantage Markets from 3rd February to 28th February.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/prosper-with-vantage-trade-and-win-red-packets-worth-up-to-888-302347811.html

SOURCE Vantage

