Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Canada) Inc. Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Building Performance and Offering Customer Value in the Buildings Automated Industry

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan researched the building automation systems industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Canada) Inc. (also known and henceforth referred to as Delta IBT) with the 2024 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. The company is a global BAS market leader, boasting over 300 distributors and thousands of installations across 80 countries. After Delta Electronics acquired the company in 2016, Delta IBT has continued to thrive by providing state-of-the-art hardware and software solutions tailored to customers’ unique needs. Its North American facility offers comprehensive support while overseeing research and development (R&D) and manufacturing operations. Throughout its efforts, Delta IBT and its extensive partnership network uphold the core value of “do it right.” Its strategic approach prioritizes customer value, leveraging its extensive expertise and top-tier capabilities. This focus enables the company to consistently deliver best-in-class solutions and services.

Delta IBT’s innovative O3 product line, which includes the Delta Controls O3 Sense and O3 Edge, is a remarkable sensor hub with a wide range of applications. The O3 sensors connect wirelessly to customers’ devices and provide outstanding environmental monitoring. By incorporating multiple functionalities into a single unit, these sensors allow for customizable monitoring and data-driven insights essential for effectively managing building environments. The O3 sensors enable occupancy detection through passive infrared and audio, infrared temperature measurement, humidity sensing, temperature tracking, audio output, light color and intensity adjustments, a light-emitting diode (LED) ring, and enOcean wireless technology. They also feature an infrared blaster and wireless connectivity. The devices’ dual-port Ethernet ensures straightforward installation and fast data transfer, granting building managers access to critical information at any time and location. Compatible with a wide range of devices, the sensors fit seamlessly into nearly any Building Automation and Control Networks (BACnet) Internet Protocol setup. With audible alerts and an LED ring, users receive immediate feedback on environmental changes.

Dennis Marcell Victor, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, “Delta IBT’s Delta Controls products deliver advanced cloud-based solutions that enable customers to monitor, control, and analyze their systems remotely, offering flexibility and scalability. The company’s systems integrate seamlessly with various building technologies, including IoT devices, energy management, and security systems. Additionally, Delta Controls products feature AI-powered energy optimization capabilities in its building management system, driving innovation and sustainability.”

Delta IBT’s Red5, a series of Delta Controls BACnet-native controllers, offers secure and scalable IoT connectivity. It offers enhanced capabilities, including improved processing speeds, increased memory capacity, and modular Input/Output (I/O) systems, along with various retrofit options. Red5 facilitates room-level integration through built-in I/O at the equipment level, enhancing modularity and flexibility. As a result, Delta IBT empowers customers to continuously upgrade their building control systems with the latest technological advancements. The company’s Connect workshops optimize workflows, bringing together partners, system integrators, and customers, including both seasoned users of Delta Controls products and newcomers, too. Experienced participants share valuable ideas, tools, and databases to enhance efficiency, while new partners contribute fresh perspectives and innovative approaches based on their experiences with other products. This exchange of ideas improves profitability and benefits all stakeholders. Given today’s landscape, Delta IBT is well-positioned to lead the building automation systems industry into its next growth phase and increase its market share in the highly competitive BAS industry. The organization’s transparent approach and strong relationships establish it as a preferred partner.

“Delta IBT leverages the resources of its parent company and prioritizes innovation to stay ahead of its competitors. The company strives to achieve operational efficiency following a process-oriented approach, making continuous changes to achieve better outcomes. This overall customer-first approach not only provides great value to both existing and new customers but also strengthens Delta IBT reputation in the market,” added Riana Barnard, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Delta IBT earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 North America Customer Value Leadership Award in the building automation systems industry.

About Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Canada) Inc.

Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Delta IBT) stands at the forefront of building automation, proudly leveraging the collective strength of Delta Electronics’ esteemed brands. Our mission: is to unify and enhance building environments with customizable solutions that promote sustainability, energy efficiency, and smart functionality.

We offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the diverse industry and vertical needs, including commercial buildings, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and more:

Lighting Control: Intelligent lighting solutions that optimize energy usage and enhance occupant comfort and productivity

Architectural Performance-grade Lighting: Award-winning interior and exterior lighting delivering striking aesthetics and superior performance

Intelligent Room Control: Advanced systems allowing for seamless management of HVAC, lighting, and other systems, ensuring optimal occupant conditions.

Energy Management: Solutions that monitor and manage energy consumption, providing actionable insights to reduce costs and improve sustainability.

Building Management Systems: Integrated platforms that facilitate the centralized control of various building systems for improved operational efficiency.

Security and Access Control: Robust solutions to ensure the safety and security of building occupants and assets.

Data Analytics and Reporting: Tools that provide insights into building performance, enabling informed decision-making and continuous improvement.

By integrating these innovative technologies, we empower organizations to create smarter, more efficient spaces for a greener future. Our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement drives us to stay ahead of industry trends, ensuring our clients benefit from the latest advancements in building automation.

