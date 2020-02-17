ABC case against AFP raids dismissed

The ABC has failed in its legal bid to block federal police poring over documents collected in a controversial raid on the public broadcaster.

The Australian Federal Police raided the ABC’s central Sydney offices last year over news reports in 2017 that revealed Australian defence personnel may have committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

The national broadcaster argued it was “legally unreasonable” for federal police to seek a warrant to search its head office and for a registrar to grant it.

The case was dismissed in the Federal Court on Monday morning.

The stories, dubbed the “Afghan files”, were based on leaked Defence papers.