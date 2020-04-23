Discover Australian Associated Press

Interim NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has assured staff at headquarters there won't be redundancies for now. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

rugby league

Abdo tells staff no redundancies planned

By Scott Bailey

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 15:06:34

Interim NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has assured staff no redundancies are planned at head office for now, with some employees to return part-time next month.

Abdo addressed staff for the first time as acting CEO on Thursday morning, just days after Todd Greenberg’s exit.

Greenberg had only hinted at job cuts late last week in an email to staff, warning them of the need to “reshape the business” long-term out of the coronavirus.

But AAP understands Abdo told employees they were at least safe for now.

Employees will go onto the JobKeeper payments from May 1, while those essential to getting the game back will resume work as needed during the month.

Any returning staff will come back on a part-time basis for now only, while the longer the competition keeps going the more people will resume for more hours.

Abdo also paid tribute to Greenberg in his first staff meeting, after rising to the organisation’s chief commercial officer role during his tenure.

The news is considered a win for the league who have long insisted they are trying to get football back on to safeguard those who make a living off the game.

It is also a sign that the sport could potentially save itself from taking a much bigger financial hit from the coronavirus as expected if it was unable to return this year.

Negotiations still remain ongoing with broadcasters, including over the value of the remainder of the rest of this season and the likelihood of an extended deal.

Clubs are in turn waiting on those discussions to end before having full clarity on what their next grant will be from the league.

Meanwhile the sport’s planned May 28 return earned the tick of approval from the Sydney Business Chamber on Thursday.

Executive director Katherine O’Regan claimed the NRL regularly added more than $4.1 billion to the Australian economy each year.

“It’s only fitting that Sydney, the engine room of the nation’s economy and the traditional home of rugby league, will play host to a revised version of the national competition,” O’Regan said.

“It’s such great news for the more than 4,000 players, coaching and club staff and associated workers and businesses, who would otherwise be out of work for the year.

“Broadcasters including Channel Nine and Foxtel, and their broadcast workers, will also benefit from the restart and advertising revenue generated.”

