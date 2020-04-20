Qld reports no new COVID-19 cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in more than two months. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

health

Qld reports no new COVID-19 cases

By Sonia Kohlbacher

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 12:15:24

Queensland has reported no new diagnoses of COVID-19 for the first time in more than two months. 

It is the first time since March 9 that there are no new cases and leaves the state’s total at 1019. 

“This is an absolutely tremendous effort,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday. 

“If we can keep this up over the coming weeks, I’m sure that’s going to mean we will be able to make some changes and ease some of those restrictions on the population.”

Two popular Gold Coast beaches have now reopened, but day-trippers have been warned not to be tempted to visit the glitter strip. 

Surfers Paradise and Coolangatta beaches were closed after crowds of people flocked to the area despite travel restrictions. 

The Spit and beachfront car parks will remain closed to discourage visitors. 

“I want to discourage out-of-towners from coming to our beaches. It is not essential travel. Stay within your postcode,” Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said. 

He said Gold Coasters had been distancing themselves and reopening the beaches was a one small step toward normality.

One researcher has suggested a targeted approach to help gradually lift the state’s ongoing semi-lockdown. 

Professor Raja Jurdak, from the Queensland University of Technology’s Centre for Data Science, specialises in tracking infectious disease outbreaks based on people’s movement patterns.

He says data about transmission sources and location or transport route hotspots could shape better targeting of restrictions instead of blanket rules for everyone. 

But that means Australia needs to talk about privacy and what people are comfortable with. 

“We need to have a transparent conversation about what the public has to say about privacy and whether some individual freedoms can be relaxed at this critical point to secure public health benefits,” Professor Jurdak said.

“If we had all that data about where people are moving and who they are in contact with then we would be able to zoom in and control the spread of the disease much faster.

“That would then better inform the public and influence policy decisions.”

The federal government has already announced it will release an app in the next fortnight using location data to track down people who have come in contact with others carrying the deadly disease.

At least 40 per cent of the population needs to sign up to the app to make it effective, however, many have raised concerns about how the data will be used.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged Queenslanders to continue to distance themselves socially until experts deem it safe to loosen the restrictions.

Just 20 people are in hospital, with seven of them in intensive care on ventilators in the state’s southeast.

Of those who have tested positive, 738 patients have recovered, while six Queenslanders have died. 

The state’s chief medical officer, Dr Jeanette Young, said officials are considering which restrictions could be rolled back without leading to a blowout in new cases.

“Of course we’ve seen in other countries, reductions to near zero levels of cases and then a second wave of infection,” Health Minister Steven Miles said.

“So we need to be very cautious, we need to keep up our current approach.

“But if we can sustain this, then the end is in sight.”

Latest news

air transport

NSW, Qld in fight over Virgin Aust

NSW has entered talks to move the Brisbane-based Virgin Australia to Sydney, prompting Queensland to accuse it of stealing jobs.

politics

Low virus rates no reason to relax rules

Federal and state leaders have called for social distancing rules and economic restrictions to continue after an encouraging dip in coronavirus cases.

politics

Digital giants to pay up for news content

Digital giants could be forced to pay millions for Australian media content under a new code of conduct being developed by the Morrison government.

health

Qld reports no new COVID-19 cases

For the first time in more than two months Queensland has reported no new COVID-19 diagnoses.

health

Victoria reports one new coronavirus case

The number of new coronavirus cases in Victoria remains appears to be dwindling, the premier says social restrictions must be kept up.

news

air transport

NSW, Qld in fight over Virgin Aust

NSW has entered talks to move the Brisbane-based Virgin Australia to Sydney, prompting Queensland to accuse it of stealing jobs.

sport

cricket

CA, players will work together: Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood was surprised Cricket Australia has stood down staff but hopes the governing body will be transparent as players prepare to take a pay cut.

world

virus diseases

US protests want virus restrictions lifted

The governor of Virginia has called claims by US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that states have plenty of COVID-19 tests "delusional".