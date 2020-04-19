WWII flypast for money-raising UK veteran

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
War veteran Tom Moore, 99, has raised millions for the UK health service by walking in his garden. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

WWII flypast for money-raising UK veteran

By By Alexander Britton

April 19, 2020

2020-04-19 15:30:40

A Spitfire flypast is reportedly being planned to mark the 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than GBP21 million ($A41 million) for NHS Charities Together.

The Second World War veteran initially aimed to raise GBP1,000 and walk 100 lengths of his Bedfordshire garden before turning 100 on April 30.

But more than a million donors have helped the fundraiser approach GBP21.5 million as of the early hours of Saturday.

He completed his 100th lap on Thursday but as donations continue to pour in, he has vowed to keep going.

And the Daily Telegraph reported that a team of aircraft restorers are looking to run a Second World War-era flypast at the end of the month.

Alex Monk, 21, of the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar in south-east London, said the flypast would salute Captain Moore’s fundraising efforts.

He told the paper: “It will be a bit of a morale-booster for us all, really, to see a Spitfire in the sky. It’s been the symbol of freedom in the past and quite an icon for Tom.

“Tom, more than anyone, knows what a Spitfire means, and to hear and see a Spitfire in the air for himself will be a nice experience for him.”

Captain Moore’s challenge has captured the hearts of the nation, and he has been personally thanked by the Duke of Cambridge.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is looking at ways to recognise his “heroic efforts”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday, Captain Moore said: “It really is absolutely enormous isn’t it. That sum of money is very difficult to imagine but it’s coming in so well.”

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said: “Tom is clear that as long as people believe that he’s worth investing in, he will keep walking because this is for such a phenomenal cause.

“We know that this story will have a life to it, so as long as people are donating we’ll keep supporting my father to do it and he will keep walking.”

Captain Moore was earlier shown a pre-recorded message from William, in which he praised the veteran’s achievement as “incredible” and “amazing”.

In the video, William said: “What I love also is that he’s a 99-year-old war vet, he’s been around a long time, knows everything and it’s wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination.

“I think he’s a one-man fundraising machine.

“God knows what the final total will be but good on him, I hope he keeps going.”

Originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, Captain Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the Army for the Second World War, rising to captain and serving in India and Burma.

