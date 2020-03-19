Discover Australian Associated Press

Victims of abuse want institutions who haven't signed up to the redress scheme named. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

Abuse victim threatened for redress money

By Megan Neil

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 19:01:09

One man left his estate to the church where he was sexually abused as a child while another survivor gave a neighbour $30,000 after being threatened over his national redress scheme payment.

The cases were revealed as federal officials hold off “naming and shaming” almost 300 institutions yet to join the scheme ahead of a June 30 deadline, holding up payments for hundreds of survivors.

The $3.8 billion scheme has so far paid out $112.4 million to almost 1400 people sexually abused as children in Australian institutions.

Alliance for Forgotten Australians executive officer Boris Kaspiev said financial counselling continued to be an issue, including estate planning, after survivors received a redress payment.

“We know of one case whereby a church, the same church in which a boy was abused, that church offered to draw up this person’s will for free and that person has left his estate and his redress payment to the church in his will,” Mr Kaspiev said.

“This is not justice,” he told a federal parliamentary committee hearing conducted via a teleconference on Thursday.

Alliance chair Caroline Carroll said one survivor received a redress payment six weeks ago but lost the funds after family members and other people demanded money.

“He gave half his payment to a next-door neighbour because the man threatened him,” Ms Carroll said.

“He gave him $30,000 and it’s gone and there’s no way we can help him to get that back.”

The survivor is now sleeping on a couch at Open Place, a Victorian support and advocacy service for people who grew up in orphanages, “because he gets no peace anywhere else”.

“I don’t know what we do to protect these people once they get some payment for what happened to them as children,” Ms Carroll said.

The 6425 applications received by the scheme relate to 460 institutions, 295 of which have yet to sign up.

Some 534 applications are on hold because at least one of the institutions named by those survivors has not joined the scheme.

The federal government has promised to name and shame institutions that refuse to sign up.

Emma-Kate McGuirk, acting group manager for redress at the Department of Social Services, said the department believed publicly naming the organisations may be counter-productive to bringing them into the scheme.

“Some of them are very delicately balanced discussions that we’re having,” she said.

“The department’s view at this point is we don’t believe we have reached that situation where it is in the public interest to name those organisations at this point in time.”

The national redress scheme website names the 171 organisations that have signed up.

But it only names those yet to join if they are among the 116 institutions examined in public hearings by the child abuse royal commission.

One is the Jehovah’s Witnesses, with survivor and advocate Larissa Kaput warning the organisation will never voluntarily join the redress scheme.

