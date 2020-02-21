Discover Australian Associated Press

The ACCC won't block a $600 million bid by Mengniu for Lion's Dairy & Drinks portfolio. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

litigation and regulation

ACCC green light for Mengniu’s Lion buyout

By Alex Druce

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 11:49:34

The ACCC has cleared the way for China Mengniu Dairy to lap up Lion’s $600 million Dairy and Drinks portfolio, which includes the Dairy Farmers, Pura milk, Dare and Farmers Union iced coffee brands. 

The competition watchdog says Mengniu’s proposal to acquire Lion’s raw milk processing facilities in Australia will not substantially lessen competition in the Gippsland region, where Mengniu already has a presence due to a partial ownership of Burra Foods.

ACCC Deputy Chair Mick Keogh says while Burra and Lion D&D compete for raw milk, they are not close competitors.

“Our investigations concluded that dairy farmers are unlikely to switch between the two,” Mr Keogh said on Friday. 

The ACCC also considered that a combined Mengniu-Lion D&D will continue to be constrained by giants Saputo and Fonterra in the region, as well as a number of smaller raw milk processors. 

The Chinese firm announced in November it would pay Japanese beverage giant Kirin $600 million for Lion Dairy & Drinks.

Lion said at the time it decided to approach Mengniu Dairy after agreeing in April to sell the specialty cheese component of Lion Dairy & Drinks to Saputo Dairy for $280 million.

The Lion brands included in the dairy division include Dairy Farmers, Masters and Pura milk; Dare and Farmers Union iced coffee; Big M, Dairy Farmers and Pura Classic flavoured milk; Vitasoy soy milk and coconut milk; juice brands Daily Juice, The Juice Brothers and Berri; and Yoplait yogurt, under licence.

Mengniu, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, completed a $1.5 billion takeover of infant formula company Bellamy’s in December. 

