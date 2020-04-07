ACCC pauses NBN inquiries due to virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
ACCC chairman Rod Sims says the agency has pushed pause on two NBN inquiries. Image by (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

Technology

ACCC pauses NBN inquiries due to virus

By Derek Rose

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 11:42:08

The competition watchdog is providing regulatory relief to the telecommunications industry on two fronts to allow the sector to better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, its chairman says.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims told the CommsDay telecommunications summit via Zoom the agency paused two inquiries into the NBN last week and also indicated what actions it might take once the crisis is over.

The agency proposed incentives for NBN Co to meet its connection, fault repair and technician appointment commitments – such as a $75 rebate for missed appointments that would be passed along entirely to customers.

The other set out what the ACCC considered “fair, affordable prices” for basic speed internet services for consumers who have to move to the NBN under the government’s forced migration model.

The ACCC wants consumers forced to move to the NBN from ADSL, who do not necessarily value high-speed internet, to have the option of a 12/1 Mbps plan about the $35 level.

“We understand there is great interest in the outcome of these inquiries,” Mr Sims said on Monday.

“However, we feel it is appropriate to suspend them while the sector works to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the surge in demand for online services.”

Mr Sims said the ACCC was providing regulatory relief to allow internet providers co-ordinate to help deal with a surge in network demand as more Australians work from home.

Australia’s five biggest internet service providers and NBN Co have formed a working group to co-ordinate during the coronavirus crisis, he said.

They will be able to share network resources to improve connectivity in particular geographic areas running slowly due to data congestion, and to develop an industry approach to support small business and consumers who might not be able to afford communications services.

The ACCC has authorised a number of businesses including groceries stores and banks to temporarily work together during the crisis in ways that would usually be considered anti-competitive activity.

“These approvals are also short term and can be revoked when the crisis is over,” Mr Sims said.

“There will be a clear line concerning when co-operation among competitors is and is not allowed.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

golf

Day targets rescheduled majors glory

Jason Day is excited that golf's three US-based major championships will take place later this year, but the British Open has been cancelled.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield isn't sure the plan is realistic.

rugby league

NRL conference plan 'not fair': Tallis

Former Kangaroos star Gorden Tallis believes splitting this year's NRL season into two conferences would be unfair for some teams.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

news

crime, law and justice

Cardinal Pell walks free from prison

Cardinal George Pell has left prison in Victoria on Tuesday after Australia's highest court quashed five convictions for child sexual abuse.

sport

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

world

virus diseases

UK PM fights worsening virus symptoms

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care in a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.