Accused Vic Porsche driver denied bail

A Porsche driver accused of filming and taunting dying police after a Melbourne freeway crash will remain in custody after being denied bail.

Richard Pusey, 41, had been pulled over after allegedly drug driving at 149km/h along the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22.

When a truck smashed into four police officers impounding Pusey’s Porsche, the mortgage broker allegedly filmed the scene and told leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor “amazing absolutely amazing” as she groaned for help.

Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney also died in the crash, with Pusey accused of fleeing.

He was denied bail in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, facing 12 charges including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, destroying evidence and failing to render assistance.

Magistrate Jo Metcalf labelled Pusey’s alleged filming of the graphic crash scene as “highly intrusive and morally repugnant” but noted it was not illegal.

“My view is that Mr Pusey poses an unacceptable risk of committing offences on bail and endangering the safety and welfare of members of the public,” the magistrate said.

It came after the court was told Pusey took “disturbing pleasure” inflicting discomfort on others, displayed “violent tendencies” towards the public and police, and had “absolutely no regard for the safety of other road users”.

He allegedly boasted about speeding at 300km/h along the Eastern Freeway a month before the fatal crash.

Pusey was also previously accused of sending threatening emails to a Westpac employee, threatening to set himself on fire at a debt collection agency and drive down Bourke St, in an apparent reference to James Gargasoulas’ rampage.

He likely had ADHD and an antisocial narcissistic personality disorder, and had been prescribed Ritalin and an antipsychotic, according to a psychological report detailed to the court.

Pusey struggled with narcissistic rage, a daily fear of being arrested and at times fantasised about killing people, the same report said.

His barrister Vincent Peters argued Pusey risked spending more time in jail waiting for his case to be finalised than he would receive if convicted and would not get the mental health treatment he needed behind bars.

Prosecutors opposed Pusey’s release, fearing he would fail to return to court, interfere with the prosecution case and commit criminal offences on bail.

Ms Metcalf acknowledged Pusey’s case would likely be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A contested committal hearing is not expected to occur until 2021 and a trial until 2022.

Pusey appeared in court via video link and is due to reappear for a committal mention on July 16.