Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The ACT will allow strip clubs, dine-in food courts and gaming venues to reopen from 9am Monday. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

ACT eases raft of coronavirus restrictions

By Paul Osborne

August 7, 2020

2020-08-07 11:10:31

The ACT will allow the reopening of strip clubs, dine-in food courts and gaming venues from 9am Monday, under its program of gradually lifting coronavirus restrictions.

The ACT government announced on Thursday a rule of one person per four square metres of usable space would apply, to a maximum of 100 people in each indoor space and each outdoor space (excluding staff on premises).

On the reopening list are: strip clubs, brothels and escort agencies; casinos and gaming in clubs; dine-in food courts; steam-based services, including saunas; and 24-hour gyms (maximum of 25 people when unstaffed).

However, the government still recommends working from home if it suits a worker and their employer.

The ACT is yet to confirm when big ticketed events, conferences, festivals and nightclubs will restart, flagging further decisions on August 20.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

golf

Day has early lead at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has birdied the last hole to claim a share of the clubhouse lead at the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

NBA

NBA star Simmons dislocates left kneecap

Boomers superstar Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap, Philadelphia 76ers have confirmed.

Australian rules football

Butler's Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

soccer

Milicic relishing Macarthur FC challenge

Inaugural Macarthur FC coach Ante Milicic is embracing the challenge of building the incoming A-League expansion club from the ground up.

news

politics

Business backs further JobKeeper revision

The JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme will cost another $15.6 billion due to changes making it easier for businesses hurt by coronavirus to be eligible.

sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

world

disaster and accident

US aid flows in wake of Lebanon explosion

Millions of dollars in aid and supplies are being sent to Lebanon after the deadly blast in Beirut which killed at least 130 people.