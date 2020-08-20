Discover Australian Associated Press

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads ‘diminished’

By Angelo Risso and Maureen Dettre

August 20, 2020

Police have wiped the Nomads outlaw bikie gang from the ACT and NSW South Coast as the group’s national president prepares to face court in Canberra, ahead of his expected extradition to NSW.

The 34-year-old was arrested in Garran on Wednesday and charged with allegedly supplying firearms used in three 2019 shootings on the coast.

Homes in the Canberra suburbs of Kingston and Kambah were also raided, with investigators seizing cars, a firearm, cash, drugs, jewellery and bikie paraphernalia.

The man will appear at ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday when NSW Police to apply for his extradition on charges related to firearms and directing a criminal group.

Another three men – alleged to be Nomads members – were on Thursday arrested at a Conjola Park home where drugs and cash were seized.

At least 10 people associated with the gang have been arrested since December and ACT Policing’s Scott Moller said its local presence had been destroyed.

“They’re completely diminished – none left,” Detective Superintendent Moller said on Thursday. 

ACT and NSW police also allege the Nomads were involved in the transport of drugs and weapons between Canberra and Batemans Bay, and expect to lay more charges.

“It’s only a small chapter (Batemans Bay) but it shows the impact a small number of committed offenders can have, especially on a peaceful coastal community,” NSW Police Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow said.

“We know Batemans Bay is close to Canberra’s heart, it’s probably Canberra’s beach.”

In April, NSW strike force investigators joined with ACT Policing to investigate links between the alleged offences in NSW and ongoing criminal activity in Canberra.

