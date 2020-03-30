Discover Australian Associated Press

A woman in her 80s has died from COVID-19 in Canberra Hospital, the territory's first fatality. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

health

ACT records its first coronavirus death

By Finbar O'Mallon

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 14:36:19

The ACT has recorded its first death from the coronavirus, with a woman in her 80s dying in hospital after catching the virus overseas.

The death takes the national toll to 18 after Tasmania also recorded its first fatality.

ACT Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman says the woman died on the weekend in Canberra Hospital.

Dr Coleman warned the elderly were at an increased risk from the virus.

“It is why we need everyone to take the social distancing measures we are implementing seriously,” she said.

The territory’s Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the woman had a pre-existing health condition, but wouldn’t elaborate for privacy reasons.

Canberra has had a total of 78 confirmed cases, with the latest on Monday being a woman in her 30s who caught the virus overseas.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr echoed Dr Coleman’s comments, asking people to follow the federal government’s latest social distancing measures.

“It does reflect the significance of this virus … and serves as a reminder why we must all observe the new rules,” he said on Monday.

Mr Barr reiterated that people over 70 should be staying at home, in line with government guidelines.

Both Mr Barr and Ms Stephen-Smith passed on their sympathies to the dead woman’s family, and thanked the nurses and doctors who looked after her.

Six Canberrans have been hospitalised because of the coronavirus, with two in intensive care while another two people are recovering.

Seven people returned home to the ACT from overseas on Saturday, with five allowed to go home to self-isolate while two were quarantined in a hotel.

The five were assessed by health officials to ensure their ability to self-isolate.

More than 4000 Australians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

