ACT declares state of emergency over virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has announced a state of emergency in Canberra to deal with COVID-19. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

politics

ACT declares state of emergency over virus

By Finbar O'Mallon and Rebecca Gredley

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 16:52:47

Canberra is in a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic as the national capital records its second case.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the declaration had been signed off on Monday afternoon. 

The declaration initially lasts for five days and then can be renewed.

It comes after Canberra health authorities confirmed the city’s second case of coronavirus, with another man in his 30s testing positive on Sunday.

The capital’s chief medical officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said a few close contacts of the man were tested and are under isolation.

Authorities believe the man contracted the virus in NSW and he is now in self-isolation at home.

Dr Coleman said the man was infectious on Saturday and had been at the Art Not Apart festival from 4pm to 5pm on Saturday before going to Capital Brewing from 5pm to 6.30pm.

“We believe the potential exposure to any members of public or staff at these events is very low,” she told reporters in Canberra.

“Be aware of the symptoms and just let us know if you come down with any of these symptoms.”

Capital Brewing says it beefed up its cleaning procedures on Saturday morning, including regularly sanitising shared surfaces.

The venue remains open and has been assured by ACT Health it’s safe to visit.

Dr Coleman said the man was a member of a local school community, but not a staff member, with education authorities being provided advice.

Ms Stephen-Smith said the emergency declaration would give the ACT’s chief health officer more powers to enforce isolation and quarantines.

Canberrans could face fines of up to $9000 for not obeying containment measures.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr flagged potential changes to the territory’s upcoming October election, with the government receiving medical advice on how to proceed.

“Clearly there would be some things that people would be used to as far as Australian elections that would not be a feature,” Mr Barr told reporters at Monday’s press conference.

“This is not business as usual … but that doesn’t mean democracy is suspended.”

Moves to close local courts would be a matter for the justice system, he said.

Closing national cultural institutions or cancelling ANZAC Day services in Canberra would be a decision for federal government.

Latest news

safety of citizens

Virus state of emergency shuts down Vic

Events have been put on hold and venues closed after a state of emergency was imposed in Victoria for at least four weeks to deal with coronavirus.

virus diseases

Prepare for six-month coronavirus battle

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his cabinet are considering extra economic stimulus measures as the nation faces further hits from the coronavirus crisis.

health

Qld premier chides virus panic shoppers

Queensland's premier says the state will not run out of food and shoppers need to think of others as coronavirus cases rise in the state.

politics

ACT declares state of emergency over virus

The ACT has joined Victoria in declaring a state of emergency due to the coronavirus as Australia's capital city records its second case of the disease.

health

NSW, WA, Tas Anzac services off amid virus

Anzac Day services in NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania won't go ahead after the federal government banned gatherings of 500 or more people.

news

safety of citizens

Virus state of emergency shuts down Vic

Events have been put on hold and venues closed after a state of emergency was imposed in Victoria for at least four weeks to deal with coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL cuts 2020 season to 17 rounds

The AFL's 2020 season will be cut from 23 rounds to 17 as the sport deals with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

world

interest rate

NZ recession "obvious" as cash rate cut

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a recession is obvious as the central bank cut New Zealand's interest rate by 75 basis points to 0.25 per cent.