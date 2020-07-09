Discover Australian Associated Press

The pandemic has focused attention on more help for people sleeping rough in Sydney's streets. Image by David Moir/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Action plan to support Sydney’s homeless

By Heather McNab

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 10:24:36

An action plan to support rough sleepers living in the heart of Sydney aims to build on help offered to the vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Sydney on Wednesday released its new homelessness action plan, with Lord Mayor Clover Moore saying she wants no one to be homeless.

“Like other global cities around the world, we face a homelessness crisis,” Ms Moore said in a statement on Wednesday.

“During the pandemic, we have worked with the state government, local organisations and peak bodies to get people off the streets and into secure housing. 

“When the pandemic passes, we want to ensure people have pathways to housing and don’t return to the streets.”

The plan prioritises access to safe and sustainable housing and support, assistance for those sleeping rough, managing public spaces, and working in partnership with other organisations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the importance of stable housing, Ms Moore said.

“We want to build on the increased support offered to our vulnerable communities through this period to break the cycle of homelessness once and for all,” she said.

A new policy and guidelines have also been developed for mobile voluntary services operating within the council, which provide food and services such as showers, blankets, and clothing to those in need.

These services will be expected to be safe, targeted and respectful to those using them, to offer nutritious and safe food and to give people relevant information.

