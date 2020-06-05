UQ activist banned from suspension talks

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Drew Pavlou has been barred from a University of Queensland meeting to discuss his suspension. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Education

UQ activist banned from suspension talks

By Tracey Ferrier

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 14:45:03

A student activist who led protests against the Chinese Communist Party won’t be allowed to attend a university meeting about his two-year suspension.

Drew Pavlou has been highly critical of the University of Queensland’s ties to Beijing and claims the institution is trying to silence him by finding him guilty of misconduct.

The 21-year-old has already flagged plans for a legal challenge after last week learning he’d been banned from studying at the university for two years.

UQ Chancellor Peter Varghese has expressed concern about aspects of the findings and the severity of Mr Pavlou’s penalty.

He ordered an out-of-session meeting of UQ’s governing Senate to discuss the matter, and the university has confirmed that will happen on Friday afternoon.

Mr Pavlou was a student-elected member of the Senate before he was suspended, but has been told he won’t be allowed to attend Friday’s meeting.

“Despite being an elected representative to the UQ Senate, I’ve been barred from attending a meeting reviewing my expulsion. KANGAROO COURT!” he tweeted on Friday.

In a video posted later on Twitter, Mr Pavlou said he was looking forward to Mr Varghese exonerating him, and urged him to “cut off” Vice-Chancellor Peter Høj.

The university has promised to issue a statement after the Senate meets.

AAP has asked the university if it can confirm media reports that Mr Høj, who is a member of the Senate, will not be at Friday’s meeting.

Mr Pavlou faced a disciplinary hearing last month over misconduct allegations detailed in a confidential 186-page document, reportedly linked to his on-campus activism against the communist party and in support of Hong Kong and Tibet.

He has repeatedly attacked the university’s relations with the Chinese government, which has co-funded four courses offered by the university.

The institution is also home to one of Australia’s many Confucius Institutes – Beijing-funded education centres which some critics warn promote propaganda.

The university has denied the action taken against Mr Pavlou has any bearing on free speech issues.

The Australian arm of Human Rights Watch has said the full reasons for his suspension, which covers the remainder of his term in the Senate, have not been shared.

It says that from the outside, Mr Pavlou’s penalty seems “harsh and unnecessary”.

Latest sport

rugby league

McGregor knows wins must come at Dragons

Paul McGregor has told St George Illawarra players to block out the public criticism of his team ahead of Monday's crucial clash with Canterbury.

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

rugby league

Broncos suffer record NRL loss at home

Brisbane Broncos have suffered their worst home loss in the club's NRL history after being thrashed 59-0 by Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

rugby league

Lamb caught breaking strict NRL protocols

Canterbury Bulldogs great Terry Lamb will be tested for coronavirus after he was filmed breaching NRL's biosecurity guidelines at the club on Thursday.

Australian rules football

Crows must change culture: Andrew McLeod

Adelaide great Andrew McLeod believes the Crows need action from the top down to change the culture at the AFL club.

news

media

AAP newswire set to go on with new owners

Australian Associated Press's newswire service is expected to continue with new owners in the final stages of a sale.

sport

rugby league

McGregor knows wins must come at Dragons

Paul McGregor has told St George Illawarra players to block out the public criticism of his team ahead of Monday's crucial clash with Canterbury.

world

crime, law and justice

Sharpton: 'Get your knee off our necks'

Reverend Al Sharpton has demanded justice for George Floyd as three former officers appeared in court over his death and protests continued across the US.