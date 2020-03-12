ACT’s first coronavirus case confirmed

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The ACT has recorded its first case of coronavirus, with a man being treated in hospital. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

ACT’s first coronavirus case confirmed

By AAP

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 12:51:01

Health authorities are seeking out close contacts of an ACT man who has been confirmed as the national capital’s first case of coronavirus.

The man in his 30s was tested for COVID-19 at the Weston Creek Walk-in Centre on Wednesday, with the positive result confirmed on Thursday.

Health authorities say the person is being taken to Canberra Hospital and precautions are being taken to ensure the ongoing safety of staff and the broader community.

ACT chief minister Andrew Barr says more cases are expected in coming weeks.

“This, however, is not cause for alarm,” he told reporters.

“We’re asking Canberrans to work with us to minimise the spread of the virus.”

The public is being urged to maintain proper hygiene such as washing hands, and stay at home if unwell.

Chief medical officer ACT Kerryn Coleman said the man had been overseas, but outside of the 14-day window, however, he has been interstate.

“We need to spend a little bit of time looking at this person’s movements in the 14 days prior to when he first became unwell, to see whether we can identify any linkages with any other cases,” Dr Coleman said.

“I think it’s most likely he has been in contact with someone domestically.”

The man first felt unwell on Tuesday with a fever and fatigue.

Every state and territory now has at least one case of the coronavirus, which has been declared a global pandemic.

Nationally, there have been three deaths, with many of the more than 120 confirmed cases already recovered.

“We have been practising and preparing for this for many weeks now,” Dr Coleman said. 

“I can reassure everyone that the hospital and our health staff are very well prepared.”

Dr Coleman said there had been 441 negative coronavirus tests in the territory.

Separately, Universities Australia has told people who attended a conference in Canberra in the last week of February that a delegate later tested positive for the virus.

The person returned to their home state after the conference ended on February 27.

Universities Australia has told delegates to seek medical attention by Friday if they have a fever, cough, sore throat, headache or muscle aches.

Latest news

health

Tom Hanks hospitalised with coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson who are in Australia have confirmed they have tested positive to the coronavirus and are in hospital receiving treatment.

crime, law and justice

Man charged over George Pell death threats

A Melbourne man who allegedly made a bomb threat and three threats to kill disgraced cardinal George Pell has been charged and will appear in court on July 9.

politics

ACT's first coronavirus case confirmed

Health authorities are locating close contacts of a man in his 30s who has become the first person in the ACT to test positive to the coronavirus.

crime, law and justice

Qld chief scientist pleads guilty to fraud

Queensland's suspended chief scientist Suzanne Miller has pleaded guilty to defrauding the government of about $75,000.

politics

Cash and tax breaks for virus-hit economy

The Morrison government is looking to avoid a recession in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, with a $23 billion plan to boost the economy.

news

health

Tom Hanks hospitalised with coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson who are in Australia have confirmed they have tested positive to the coronavirus and are in hospital receiving treatment.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys embracing stadium opener hype

Cowboys coach Paul Green is confident his side will handle the occasion when they play at their new home ground for the first time against Brisbane on Friday.

world

virus diseases

Trump suspends US-Europe travel

The US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, for 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump says.