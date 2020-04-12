‘Qantas fully supports crew during crisis’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The ACTU is concerned for Qantas cabin crews ferrying stranded Australians home from overseas. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

‘Qantas fully supports crew during crisis’

By Colin Brinsden

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 17:48:02

Qantas has hit back at union suggestions the airline is not adequately supporting its cabin crews who are ferrying stranded Australians home from overseas during the coronavirus crisis.

The ACTU claims Qantas flight crews are concerned about insufficient health protections and leave entitlements should they be exposed, fall ill or are required to self-isolate due to potential exposure.

But a spokesman for Qantas tells AAP the airline has fully complied with the requirements of Australia’s chief medical officer in relation to the quarantine exemptions for air crew.

Qantas rejects the ACTU’s claim that if a cabin crew member falls sick because of the virus, the airline will not cover the cost of a hotel should the individual elect to stay in one for their 14-day quarantine.

The airline is operating the federal government’s rescue flights for a month and the cabin crew will be paid a full month’s roster, which covers any work they do plus self-isolation in the month.

Qantas Group medical director Ian Hosegood says the risk to staff “remains low”.

“We have put in place increased measures to protect our people while they are at work and our customers, including enhanced cleaning at airports and on aircraft, and providing necessary safety equipment,” he said.

The ACTU said a total of 59 Qantas staff have been infected by COVID-19 and four families or flatmates are confirmed to have contracted the virus, with several more suspected cases awaiting test results.

Dr Hosegood said in most of these cases, the employees contracted the coronavirus while overseas and included staff who were on holidays.

“There’s been no confirmed cases of transmission of the coronavirus to employees or customers on board our aircraft, or any aircraft globally for that matter,” he said.

A spokesman later confirmed to AAP that any Qantas Group employee required to self-isolate because of close contact with a confirmed coronavirus case while performing or in connection with their duties will continue to be paid as normal during the quarantine period.

This includes employees who are stood down, he said.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state's NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

Australian rules football

Meaningful AFL season still on: Anderson

Collingwood boss Mark Anderson is confident a "meaningful" AFL season will take place despite Victoria extending its coronavirus restrictions for another month.

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

rugby league

NSW Government letter outlines NRL return

A NSW Government letter shows the NRL can return despite coronavirus restrictions provided it meets a number of safe workplace requirements.

Australian rules football

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL's answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

news

health

Month extension for Vic state of emergency

The Victorian government has extended the state of emergency for another month due to the coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state's NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

world

politics

Assange fathered two children in embassy

A lawyer for Julian Assange is pleading for his release from a UK jail and revealed they are in a relationship and have two young children together.