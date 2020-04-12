‘Qantas fully supports crew during crisis’

Qantas has hit back at union suggestions the airline is not adequately supporting its cabin crews who are ferrying stranded Australians home from overseas during the coronavirus crisis.

The ACTU claims Qantas flight crews are concerned about insufficient health protections and leave entitlements should they be exposed, fall ill or are required to self-isolate due to potential exposure.

But a spokesman for Qantas tells AAP the airline has fully complied with the requirements of Australia’s chief medical officer in relation to the quarantine exemptions for air crew.

Qantas rejects the ACTU’s claim that if a cabin crew member falls sick because of the virus, the airline will not cover the cost of a hotel should the individual elect to stay in one for their 14-day quarantine.

The airline is operating the federal government’s rescue flights for a month and the cabin crew will be paid a full month’s roster, which covers any work they do plus self-isolation in the month.

Qantas Group medical director Ian Hosegood says the risk to staff “remains low”.

“We have put in place increased measures to protect our people while they are at work and our customers, including enhanced cleaning at airports and on aircraft, and providing necessary safety equipment,” he said.

The ACTU said a total of 59 Qantas staff have been infected by COVID-19 and four families or flatmates are confirmed to have contracted the virus, with several more suspected cases awaiting test results.

Dr Hosegood said in most of these cases, the employees contracted the coronavirus while overseas and included staff who were on holidays.

“There’s been no confirmed cases of transmission of the coronavirus to employees or customers on board our aircraft, or any aircraft globally for that matter,” he said.

A spokesman later confirmed to AAP that any Qantas Group employee required to self-isolate because of close contact with a confirmed coronavirus case while performing or in connection with their duties will continue to be paid as normal during the quarantine period.

This includes employees who are stood down, he said.