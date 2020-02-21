Adairs shares rise on strong HY sales

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Homewares retailer Adairs' half year results show strong sales and a handy acquisition. Image by AP PHOTO

earnings

Adairs shares rise on strong HY sales

By Steven Deare

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 14:02:08

Shares in homewares retailer Adairs have surged on strong first half sales, an increased dividend, and high hopes around the handy acquisition of NZ-based Mocka in December.

Adairs shares were trading 8.54 per cent higher at $2.605 at 1350 AEDT – the highest price in nearly 18 months – after it lifted total revenue by 9.7 per cent to $180.3 million in the six months to December 29.

Like-for-like sales grew by an impressive 6.9 per cent during the period, boosted by a massive increase in online traffic. 

Like-for-like in-store sales growth of 4.9 per cent was driven by strong performance across core categories and ongoing growth from key expansion areas of Adairs Kids and Home Decorator.

Statutory profit was down 11 per cent to $13.2 million, but the company’s pro-forma profit rose 4.2 per cent to $15.7 million when factoring in various lease provisions and the $81.8 million acquisition of Mocka.

“The first half of FY20 was significant for Adairs with record levels of sales and profitability, the acquisition of Mocka and the finalisation of our domestic supply chain strategy,” Adairs’ chief executive Mark Ronan said.

Adairs management expects Mocka – which sells furniture, kids furniture and baby goods – will help online sales rise from 18 per cent of total sales to 29 per cent for the full year.

Shareholders will receive a fully franked interim dividend of 7.0 cents per share, up from 6.5 cents about 12 months ago.

The company did however admit like-for-like sales growth had slowed in the first seven weeks of the year, down to 2.3 per cent.

Adairs said it had been fortunate the impact of the bushfire disaster on its business had not been significant. 

Balancing the strong first-half result against medium-term uncertainties, including the potential impact of the coronavirus, Adairs has elected to leave its FY20 guidance unchanged.

FY20 guidance based on a pro-forma full-year contribution from Mocka is an earnings figure of $52 million to $56 million, and $400 million to $415 million in sales.

Adairs expects to increase net new stores by one or two, and upsize three to five existing stores across Australia and New Zealand during the second half. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Bennett to step down for Demetriou in 2022

Next year will be Wayne Bennett's last as South Sydney's head coach, with assistant Jason Demetriou lined up to replace him.

rugby union

Eddie Jones apologises after racism joke

Englnd's former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has apologised after making a bizarre remark about racism.

cricket

Warner, de Kock not planning to clear air

David Warner and Quinton de Kock, two of the main antagonists during Australia's ugly tour of South Africa in 2018, are set to cross paths again.

Australian rules football

Ratten buoyed by St Kilda's new attack

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten was pleased to see a revamped attack fire on all cylinders with eight goal kickers in the AFL pre-season win over Hawthorn.

Australian rules football

Hawks star Mitchell happy with AFL return

Ball magnet Tom Mitchell racked up 21 disposals in three quarters on return from a year out with a broken leg in Hawthorn's AFL pre-season defeat to St Kilda.

news

crime, law and justice

Brisbane family's death treated as murder

A Brisbane mother and her three children who died when her estranged husband set fire to her car were murdered, police say.

sport

rugby league

Bennett to step down for Demetriou in 2022

Next year will be Wayne Bennett's last as South Sydney's head coach, with assistant Jason Demetriou lined up to replace him.

world

health

Coronavirus to be major topic at G20

As China reports a rise in coronavirus cases the epidemic is set to dominate a weekend meeting of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies.