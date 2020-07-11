Adani mining boss Lucas Dow steps down

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Lucas Dow has quit as CEO of Adani which is building a controversial Queensland coal project. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Mining and Resources

Adani mining boss Lucas Dow steps down

By Sonia Kohlbacher

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 14:30:29

Adani mining boss Lucas Dow has stepped down from his role as head of the company building a controversial coal project in Queensland.

Mr Dow will bow out as chief executive officer and take up a position as a director on Adani Australia’s board, the firm said in a statement on Friday. 

Adani project director David Boshoff has been appointed chief executive and will be based in Townsville. 

The company is building a 10 million-tonne-a-year thermal coal mine in the Galilee Basin, which Mr Dow has previously flagged as the first phase of a project that could expand to six times its size.

Adani downsized the project in November 2018 from a 60 million-tonne-a-year mine, costing $16.5 billion, to a 10-to-15 million tonne-a-year mine, costing about $2 billion.

Permits remain in place for a bigger development, but it is understood the company has no firm plans to expand it to that level.

It is also building a rail line with an initial 40 million tonne-a-year capacity that would be open to other companies if they get the tick of approval to mine the coal-rich region.

Latest sport

rugby league

Manly want to lead way on changing vocab

Addin Fonua-Blake will make an in-person apology to NSW anti-discrimination bosses as Manly vow to help eliminate derogatory terms for people with a disability.

rugby league

Reynolds, Mitchell facing three-game bans

South Sydney could be without star Latrell Mitchell for up to three matches after he was hit with a grade-two striking charge on Saturday.

Formula One

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice

Max Verstappen has wrapped up Styria GP practice with the fastest time, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo was lucky to be unhurt after crashing into a wall.

rugby union

Reds and Rebels in historic Super draw

The Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds have played out a Super Rugby AU stalemate after featuring in a historic extra-time encounter.

rugby league

Mitchell on report as Souths beat Tigers

South Sydney have scored a win over Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium, but it could cost them Latrell Mitchell who was put on report late in the game.

news

health

Sydney pub virus cluster now five

Five people are now linked to a coronavirus cluster at a Sydney pub after a patron passed the virus onto those he lives with.

sport

rugby league

Manly want to lead way on changing vocab

Addin Fonua-Blake will make an in-person apology to NSW anti-discrimination bosses as Manly vow to help eliminate derogatory terms for people with a disability.

world

virus diseases

WHO posts record high global virus cases

The WHO says the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in the US, Brazil and India.