Qld protester blasts Adani legal claim

Protester Ben Pennings has lashed out at Adani after the coal miner launched legal proceedings against him for allegedly intimidating workers and contractors involved in its centrepiece project in Queensland.

The Indian-owned company says Mr Pennings has been actively campaigning against its $2 billion Carmichael mine project in the Galilee Basin for a decade.

Adani filed a civil damages case against him in Queensland’s Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking to limit his ability to prevent the company from “legally and legitimately pursuing our commercial interests”.

The claim comes after the company failed in two separate Supreme Court bids earlier this month to allow it to search Mr Pennings’ home for evidence in support of its civil claim.

“Adani’s ‘attack dog’ legal strategy is well known. They want to silence dissent about their destructive thermal coal project that a majority of Australians oppose,” Mr Pennings said in a statement.

“Adani has already bankrupted traditional owner Adrian Burragubba. I will not let a massive multi-national company threaten or bankrupt my family.”

The company says it’s merely trying to protect its business, employees, contractors and potential business partners from obsessive and dangerous intimidation.

“This is not about inflicting hardship on Mr Pennings, rather we are protecting our rights to carry out our business and give regional Queenslanders a fair go in terms of jobs and contracting opportunities,” Adani said in a statement.

The company claims the activist caused distress to workers by entering its offices and used intimidation to try to force meetings with executives.

Adani also alleges he used photos of workers and contractors on social media to try to “belittle or intimidate them”.

The legal action comes as the Wangan and Jagalingou people pledged to restrict all Adani workers and contractors from operating within their tribal lands, which include the vast Carmichael project site.

Wangan and Jagalingou elder Mr Burragubba says Adani doesn’t have tribal authorisation to operate in the area or to clear the land, which is home to sacred totemic animals.

“As tribal warriors we will fight to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said in a statement.

“We have been fighting colonisation in Wangan and Jagalingou territory since 1860. We have been fighting against Adani’s mine for 10 years, and we will continue to do so.”

The company’s 10 million-tonne-a-year thermal coal project in central Queensland could potentially be expanded to six times that size.

Adani is also building a rail line with an initial 40 million tonne-a-year capacity that would be open to other companies if it gets the tick of approval to mine the coal-rich region.